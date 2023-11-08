The conversation starter inspiring BASIC changes we need in business

This project is what they call a hashtag, a conversation starter and the BASIC community movement.
The aim is to inspire small, seemingly simple changes in workplaces and organisations to make a massive inclusive difference across the region.
Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers want this to be a celebration of what we are doing well and ideas to help others do better in BASIC - building accessible, safe, inclusive communities.
The project will officially launch in December 2023 but the group has begun collecting stories of what businesses and community organisations are already doing to be more accessible, safe and inclusive.
Future Shaper Adam James said there was BASIC inspiration everywhere.
This could be in lower clothes hooks in fitting rooms of Ballarat's new Country Road store to allow better reach for all heights, such as people in wheelchairs.
Similarly, the group has found tactile displays, hearing loops, swim centres with quiet times and routine swim lessons for neurodiverse people and emails with preferred pronouns in signatures.
"We want to highlight more organisations doing great work and be inspiring other organisations to come on board," Mr James said.
"This is definitely not about setting organisations against each other but thinking about BASIC principles we can all implement...Some organisations make a lot of capital investment but small changes can make a big difference."
This is where the project aims to gather pace as a hashtag and conversation starter.
The group has begun collaborating with community leaders for ideas in building this into a community movement.
Mr James said the group's research had found one in five Australians are living with a disability and this statistic alone should prompt businesses to ensure their spaces were safe and accessible.
"For us, we want stories. We want to reach people on Instagram by sharing stories of organisations saying what they're doing and what's working for us," Mr James said.
Future Shapers is an experiential leadership program, formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum, drawing together emerging leaders from diverse industry background in the region.
Participants undertake a community action project as part of the year-long immersive course.
Other projects this year include Safety4U (a family violence awareness campaign), community volunteer awards and Life After Release (a forum for businesses to consider employing returned citizens).
