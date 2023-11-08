The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

The conversation starter inspiring BASIC changes we need in business

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:53pm, first published November 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This project is what they call a hashtag, a conversation starter and the BASIC community movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.