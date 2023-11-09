Six-storey Mair Street office block with no parking approved

Ballarat will be getting a new six-storey office Mair Street building opposite GovHub after a long debate from City of Ballarat councillors on Wednesday night.
The parking on the site will be demolished and there will be no parking for the new building on the site - several reasons were provided in planning documents, including reducing private vehicles trips, improving access for walking, cycling and public transport and providing a safe walking space.
It was argued the building was close to public transport hubs and "(a)ccommodating car parking would almost certainly consume a significant portion of the ground floor plan".
Mayor Des Hudson, who supported the permit application, said during Wednesday's planning committee the building was not "trying to fit in" and was creating a modern building similar to GovHub.
"This particular type of development, in this location, is able to bookend the [commercial] precinct and be done with sensitivity and can absolutely fill a vacant spot within the precinct," he said.
Cr Hudson said he was "comfortable" to approve the development - many attempts had been made to fill the spot and it was time to move forward.
Councillors were divided over the development, as were community members, but the permit was eventually granted.
The six-storey office space will be built on 222 Mair Street in two buildings, with one fronting Mair Street and the other Armstrong Street, reaching a maximum of 26.8 metres in height, similar to GovHub.
Several amendments were made to the original designs unveiled earlier in 2023, including a 3.8 metre height reduction and adding a terrace garden to the Mair Street building.
The building, while in a commercial 1 zone, is in the Lydiard Street Heritage Precinct.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said the height was "a bit different from what we've approved from our planning scheme documents," referring to keeping buildings lower than five storeys.
Key concerns over the plan came from heritage and height, with several objections from the public.
Comments from public submissions at the meeting were around the design and suitability for the area, with some calling it "unsuitable" or "ugly," and "urged" council to reject the proposal.
Ballarat Heritage Watch said the "height was excessive".
Clinton Krause, owner of 222 Mair Street and Krause Bricks, said he wanted to "develop this legacy building."
His brick business had developed a special masonry tile specifically for the project.
"I feel proud and excited about investing in such a high quality building that will complement and enhance the central Ballarat streetscape," Mr Krause said.
The council officer's comments in the agenda document stated the proposed overall height of the building is not considered to unreasonably dominate the skyline or overwhelm the streetscapes of Mair Street or Armstrong Street North.
"Whilst in the context of the Ballarat CBD heritage is a key consideration, it is not the only consideration and focus should not exclusively centre upon heritage interests," the response read.
"In this changing environment (as marked by GovHub and the Aboriginal Cooperation Building (sic) immediately to the north) more robust forms are emerging and to this end any new form on this site should strike a balance between both heritage and emerging contexts."
Also in the agenda for this proposal was a response from the council's heritage officer, who stated they were "not opposed to a modern approach or design but struggle to see how the current proposal can be considered in any way sympathetic to the precinct or responds adequately to the local policy or the Burra Charter."
The Burra Charter defines the basic principles and procedures to be followed in the conservation of Australian heritage places from International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).
