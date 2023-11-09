How lived experience gives Delana a passion to help others succeed

Delana Wright knows the difference it makes to have the right support around you at times when life is a bit of a struggle.
It's why a career in community services appeals to her - and despite finishing school only last year she is passionate about helping others to live their best lives.
Ms Wright was 16 years old, living in supported youth accommodation and supporting herself financially when she began studying community services as part of her Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning.
After completing her Certificate I, II and III in Community Services during year 11 and 12, which included a structured workplace learning placement at Y Ballarat each Wednesday last year, the Y offered her a traineeship in community services during which she will complete her Certificate IV.
"I was young going through that, and still am, but I had a lot of support around me," she said. "I look back at that point in my life and it was hard on me emotionally, but I had good people around me and it contributed to the way that I want to help people."
As part of her traineeship she helps young people engage with the various programs the Y offers, and builds relationships with them so in the event they need further assistance she can help refer them to other support services.
"I always knew I wanted to help people but I didn't want to be a doctor or ambulance paramedic," she said. "I feel like I'm quite emotionally intelligent, that's where my strength lies ... and when I heard about community services I thought it was up my alley."
Community services is a broad sector and Ms Wright is not sure exactly where she will end up, but is keen to "dabble in a few different areas" and interested in working with young people with complex mental health issues in the future.
Data from the new Victorian Skills Plan 2023 into 2024 shows that health care and social assistance have the highest number of expected workers from now to 2026 with 22,600 extra jobs needed in regional Victoria. One of the most in demand occupations is community services workers.
Federation TAFE community services teacher Mark Tonzing said the TAFE was working with community services organisations including Y Ballarat, BADAC, Berry Street, Uniting Care, WRISC and others to provide placements for Certificate IV and Diploma of Community Services students and help address the skills shortage.
The Y Ballarat youth and community impact manager Larelle Kuczer said it was an "ongoing challenge" to find the right people.
"Our work with often vulnerable young people requires a combination of skills and training as well as personality and values. Having new and enthusiastic people entering the Community Services sector is key to supporting our young people into the future."
The state government announced on November 9 that fee-free TAFE courses, including community services, would continue through 2024 under a new funding deal in partnership with the federal government.
The Diploma of Community Services is the third most-enrolled free TAFE course, with 2300 enrolments, behind the Diploma of Nursing and Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.
