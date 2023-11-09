Creswick snaps up experienced CHFL Bomber

An experienced player is leaving Buninyong to join Central Highlands Football League rival Creswick.
Geoff Lovett makes the move after three seasons with the Bombers.
Lovett initially went to Buninyong as a mobile goalkicking forward, but played significant time as a defender.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers sees Lovett playing across half back and in the midfield.
"He's a great pick-up for us, on and off the field."
Borchers said his family having connections within the club had been instrumental in getting Lovett to make the switch.
He said a major objective of Creswick was to attract more family groups to the club, so with links already there Lovett saw it as the perfect destination for himself as a footballer and his young family, joining family and friends.
Borchers said Lovett and fellow recruit Marcus Hottes both added to what the club was striving to do on and off the field.
Lovett started his football with North Ballarat juniors.
He made his Ballarat league senior debut with North Ballarat City in 2013 while still eligible for under-16.5s.
He was in and out of the North senior line-up in 2016 and it was after that season that he shifted to Sebastopol for great senior opportunities.
Lovett had three seasons at the Burra, with which he was a regular goalkicker.
He made his last appearance for Sebastopol in the 2019 grand final, which was a loss to East Point.
The Lovett announcement follows a series of re-signings for Creswick as Borchers enters his second season as senior coach.
Lovett and Hottes are the Wickers' major additions to date.
Hottes also arrives as a vastly experienced player, having played in a premiership with Wy Yung in the East Gippsland league this year.
He has played most of his football in Melbourne's east - predominantly with Lilydale in the Eastern league and Olinda Ferny in the Outer East - and won numerous best and fairests as well playing in representative sides.
