Ballarat Unlocked: a delicious celebration of the city's hospitality scene

Huge demand to experience the best of Ballarat's hospitality scene has seen several events on the Ballarat Unlocked - Melbourne Food and Wine Festival calendar declared a sell-out.
The second Ballarat Unlocked serves its first meals on Friday, November 10, kicking off nine days of fine dining in some unusual and unexpected Ballarat locations.
The World's Longest Lunch, an iconic element of the long-running Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, makes its debut in Ballarat outside The Goods Shed on Saturday, November 11, with its final tickets sold this week.
Diners will enjoy a menu from award-winning chef Konstantin Putkin featuring Ballarat's best produce including elements from 1816 Bakehouse, Saltbush Kitchen, Salt Kitchen Charcuterie, Inglenook Dairy, drinks from Itinerant Spirits and more.
"This is the second year we have run the Ballarat Unlocked series which is really about celebrating Ballarat's burgeoning food and drink scene with emerging producers, brewers, distillers and restaurants ... against the backdrop of the rich tapestry of Ballarat's history, culture and architecture," Melbourne Food and Wine Festival project director Liz Hamilton said.
"We are creating some unique collaborations with really great food and drink offered in unique spaces that really speak to Ballarat."
The foodie festival begins with Dining in the Mines at Sovereign Hill where guests will descend down the mine shaft for canapés and a gold-smelting demonstration, before resurfacing for main courses and dessert at the historic Charlie Napier Hotel.
Ms Hamilton said Dining in the Mines had initially sold out before Sovereign Hill increased capacity because of the demand.
She said there had been strong interest for all eight events running in Ballarat from November 10 to 19 with those not already sold out having sold at least 75 per cent of tickets. A significant proportion are visitors from outside of Ballarat.
"Our target is driving visitors to the region. It's a big part of the event series to target Melbourne diners to come to Ballarat and also really profile the Ballarat brand in front of a Melbourne audience," Ms Hamilton said.
Iconic Ballarat locations including the Ballarat Mechanics Institute, the Art Gallery of Ballarat and the Ballarat City Rowing Club on Lake Wendouree will all become dining venues throughout the series.
At one of the city's newest venues, Grainery Lane in Armstrong Street, The Golden City of Beer event will match local beers with a four-course feast from chef Scott Alsop with local brewers on hand to talk about their beers along with a discussion about the brewing process.
