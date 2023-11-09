CHNL: Wells appointed Springbank A grade coach

Josh Wells is Springbank's new A grade netball coach.
He moves to the Tigers from Ballarat Football Netball League club Sebastopol.
Wells takes the position filled by Casey Johnstone this year.
Springbank, in announcing the appointment for the 2024 CHNL season, said Wells' role would be broad ranging.
In addition to his A grade coaching duties, he will oversee the Tigers' whole senior netball program.
This coincides with Springbank entering a D grade team for the first time after the competition was introduced this year.
Wells takes on an A grade team which finished third last season with 13 wins. The Tigers went to a preliminary final, which it lost by just three goals.
He was at Sebastopol for two years, coaching C grade in 2022, and B and C grade teams in 2023.
Wells is also an experienced netball player
He has played in the Victorian Men's and Mixed Netball Association, including selection at representative level.
