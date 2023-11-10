The Courier
Meet some rare visitors never seen in Ballarat before

By Roger Thomas
November 11 2023 - 10:00am
It's not often that new birds are added to the Ballarat region's list, but there have been two new additions this spring: the tawny grassbird and the Australasian figbird. Both of these are eastern Australian birds, rarely found in eastern Victoria, let alone west of Melbourne.

