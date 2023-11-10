Meet some rare visitors never seen in Ballarat before

It's not often that new birds are added to the Ballarat region's list, but there have been two new additions this spring: the tawny grassbird and the Australasian figbird. Both of these are eastern Australian birds, rarely found in eastern Victoria, let alone west of Melbourne.
The Australasian figbird is the most recent of these. About the size of a blackbird, but stockier, its main feature is red skin around its eye.
The head is mostly black and the back is olive-green. This is the male's plumage. The upper part of the beak is curved, and the legs and feet are pink.
This first-time visitor turned up in central residential Ballarat, spending a lot of time in a walnut tree that was not in full leaf. The twiggy top of this tree allowed reasonable views of the bird, which attracted considerable attention from local bird observers, who are grateful to its discoverer, Rob Crocker.
One of Ballarat's mid block rear laneways allowed views to be had, without disturbing local residents.
The figbird is very rare anywhere in Victoria, seldom venturing beyond the NSW south coast. Its usual range is northern NSW and Queensland. Victorian sightings include just a few in Gippsland, and a very surprising one in Carlton. There appear to have been none in western Victoria, making a Ballarat visit very unexpected.
Figbirds are normally rather social birds, so the occurrence of a lone bird is a surprise.
There were two tawny grassbirds discovered near a swamp north of Clunes towards the end of September. They remained there for at least a couple of weeks, and may still be there, inhabiting mostly long exotic grasses and gorse and other shrubs. They spent most of their time in rank roadside vegetation.
These birds are rather small, not a lot larger than a sparrow. A rufous cap is a prominent feature, and a long tail is another. The throat is pale.
They kept to cover most of the time, coming up occasionally for a look or a short flight across their newly adopted territory.
Their usual range is rather like that of the figbird - eastern Australia north of the Victorian border. Again, there are not many Victorian records, but there was a very surprising sighting at Portland before the Clunes birds were discovered.
Two other very surprising recent local reports have been three white-breasted woodswallows at Lake Burrumbeet, and a scarlet honeyeater at both Mt Beckworth and Invermay.
The woodswallows were totally unexpected south of the Divide; they had not been seen anywhere in the Ballarat region for several years.
I recently noticed this clump of weedy looking plant on our block. Am I right in suspecting it is a weed? D.K., Clunes.
Your plant is indeed a weed, known as bridal creeper. Its wide, glossy pointed leaves and thin creeping stems help to identify it.
Native to southern Africa, it has small white flowers in early spring, followed by red berries, by which birds spread its seeds. It dies back to underground tubers in early summer.
It is best removed before it increases further. Its attractive foliage rises from tubers below the surface that need to be removed. Many herbicides will not kill it. Remaining tubers will sprout in autumn.
Bridal creeper can form dense infestations, especially in lighter soils. Although its seed does not remain viable for more than a couple of years, it germinates readily when fresh.
Another name is smilax; its botanical name is Asparagus asparagoides.
