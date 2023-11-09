New Alfredton homes provide independence for disabled residents

Kieran Callinan will soon move into his brand new Alfredton home, designed to maximise his independence and that of his future housemate.
Mr Callinan and three other people with disabilities will take up residence in Aruma's two new specialist disability accommodation homes.
The neighbouring three-bedroom houses, and a further eight homes under construction for Aruma disability services across Ballarat in the next 12 to 18 months, are desperately needed.
According to the NDIS, there are 94 people with a disability in Ballarat alone on the waiting list looking for a suitable property that meets their need.
"We know there is immediate need for social housing in the Ballarat region. The community here is calling out for support to accommodate growth in burgeoning suburbs such as Alfredton," said Aruma general manager business development Sandra Pointon.
Two customers will live in each home, each having their own large bedroom and fully accessible ensuite, with a third bedroom for use by support workers who stay overnight and as office space.
The open-plan kitchens feature a pull-out pantry, ovens mounted lower than usual with side hinged doors, adjustable bench heights, with wide door frames and corridors throughout the home, outdoor entertainment areas, and separate break out spaces.
"These homes have been created with specific customers in mind, mainly customers in wheelchairs or with dependency issues, around how they can access certain things," Ms Pointon said.
Aruma worked with local developers and specialist disability accommodation partners to construct the Alfredton homes, which are the third and fourth homes on Aruma's inventory in Ballarat.
Mr Callinan is looking forward to moving into his new home and decorating his room with paraphernalia from his beloved Richmond Football Club.
"Access to safe and accessible housing is a fundamental human right," Ms Pointon said.
"People with disabilities deserve to be able to live as anyone with no disabilities does ... taking into account what they like and don't like and that's why it's really important for us to work really closely with our customers.
"These homes offer people with a disability a lifestyle full of independence, pride and comfort with accessible features like wide door frames, adjustable benches and provision for voice-controlled features.
"We're happy to be able to provide these two purpose-built homes for people with a disability and will be monitoring further opportunities to expand our housing footprint in the area to give more people with a disability a home that suits their needs."
