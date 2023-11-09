BCA PREVIEW | East Ballarat chasing quick points, outright win over Buninyong

East Ballarat will be chasing not just the first innings points, but a possible rare outright result when it concludes its match with Buninyong in Round 5 of the Ballarat Cricket Association's First XI.
Lewis Hodgins made the Hawks plan known late last Saturday when he bludgeoned 62 off just 52 balls as East raced along at more than a run a ball in the final hour.
But Hodgins will have to wait until East gets back into the field before he has any impact on the game, having been dismissed late, giving Buninyong some hope that they could get back into the contest, provided they take quick wickets.
East needs just 50 runs to take the first innings win, but for a team that deals in outrights, that won't be considered enough.
If the Bunnies don't get early wickets, expect East to go hard for 30-35 overs and give itself a handy lead, leaving themselves 40-or so overs to try and bowl the opposition out. It could be a long, nervous day ahead Buninyong.
The game that looks the closest is the contest between Golden Point and Wendouree. The Red Caps did everything right for most of last weekend, ripping through the Pointees for just 162.
If it wasn't for Simon Ogilvie's 96, it would have been a complete disaster for the home side. But just as the Red Caps looked home, up stood the Golden Point bowlers to leave Wendouree teetering at 4-41 at stumps.
Fortunately for Wendouree, the in-form Mick Nolan remains at the crease, having faced 34 balls late on day one for just two runs. Nolan won't be in any hurry here. He'll be hoping the likes of Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty ad Liam Wood will be able to hang around long enough to see his side home.
If Golden Point rip through the batting early, there is an outside chance it too could aim for an outright, but first-innings points look likely one way or the other here.
The Brown Hill versus Bacchus Marsh clash looks even after Brown Hill reached 187 last weekend.
Without limits on how many overs players can bowl, the Bulls will be confident that in-form pair Kento Dobell and Tom Bourke-Finn will be able to get the job done.
Brown Hill has so far lacked for depth in the bowling, but if they can get through the likes of Nick Strangio and James Lidgett without the pair doing too much damage, then Brown Hill could be on the way to its first win of the season.
Mount Clear just hold the upper hand in its match with Naps-Sebas. The Mounties score of 210 looks pretty decent, especially with Sajith Dissanayaka already back in the sheds. A lot will be needed from Daniel Scott, Nathan Doonan and Corey Huckey if Naps-Sebas is to get home.
Ballarat-Redan will need a lot to go right if it is to knock off Darley on the road after struggling with the bat in the first innings. Right now, 164 doesn't look enough against a powerful batting line-up on their home turf.
For the Two Swords to get the job done, they will need a huge performance from opening bowlers Nathan Patrikeos and Matthew Aikman and some tight bowling from the rest of the line-up to force a bit of pressure on Darley.
Buninyong 146 v East Ballarat 1-97
Brown Hill 187 v Bacchus Marsh (yet to bat)
Ballarat-Redan 164 v Darley (yet to bat)
Mount Clear 210 v Naps-Sebas 1-12
Golden Point 162 v Wendouree 4-41
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.