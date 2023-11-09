'I can't get out': Trapped Alfredton man screamed for help on phone as his house burned

The Coroners Court has found that an Alfredton man died in a unit fire as he was talking to emergency calltakers who could not obtain his address.
Photos presented to the Coroner also did not show the presence of any smoke alarm at the time of the fire.
Simon Peter Scarff was renting in Almurta Street on February 12 last year when the 52-year-old rang triple-zero in a frantic state at 6.21am.
A police calltaker spent almost three minutes on the phone but could not obtain a response about where he was or what had happened.
"During this part of the call Mr Scarff yelled, 'I can't get out' and repeated this," Coroner Paul Lawrie's findings said..
"He sounded highly distressed with laboured breathing."
The caller-line identification for Mr Scarff came up with a mobile phone billing address in Victoria Street Sebastopol - at the home of his former partner, 6 kilometres away.
The Coroner said a facility that could triangulate the call using WiFi and GPS also tracked the call to the Alfredton address.
The call ended at 6.28am after screaming was heard but there was no response to questions.
The findings said a determination was made not to send emergency services.
Coroner Paul Lawrie was told that four minutes later a member of the public rang triple-zero, reporting smoke coming from Mr Scarff's home.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched - and on the way, they were told a previous caller may have been a trapped occupant.
The Coroner found the original calltaker handled the call appropriately, asking simple and direct questions before handing over to a senior manager.
The Coroner was told the lounge was alight when firefighters arrived - as well as a vehicle parked outside the front door. Flames had also breached the roof.
The findings said the fire was sufficiently under control at 6.43am to approach the front door - and Mr Scarff's body was found behind it.
An NDIS support worker for the victim said his 193cm tall client usually slept on the couch and could normally open the latch on the front door by reaching over from where he was seated.
"The main bedroom contained some items but the spare bedroom was full of clothes and mattresses which Mr Scarff refused to get rid of," the findings said.
The 52-year-old was also a smoker but NDIS staff who visited every week said they were not sure if a smoke alarm had been fitted in the unit.
The findings said recordings of the original call revealed the word 'fire' was not used - and no smoke alarm could be heard in the background.
Firefighters also told the Coroner they could hear a car alarm - but no smoke alarm - when they arrived.
"A proportion of the Victorian population will be long term or lifetime renters and a percentage of those people will - after having secured a rental property - remain there for a lengthy period," the Coroner said in his findings.
"They are no less deserving of the protections afforded by important amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act 1997 in respect of electrical, gas and smoke alarm safety."
The Coroner recommended that the State Government consider amendments to the Act to apply to all rental agreements.
That included deals signed before the law changed in March 2021.
The findings also noted that Mr Scarff had three powerboards that had multiple 'piggy-backed' devices.
A police forensic officer said the pattern of burning suggested the fire began in the lounge - close to a couch and the entertainment unit.
The officer found that the front door was closed at the time of the fire and the handle unlocked, but a small bolt-lock, higher up on the door, had remained locked.
The location of Mr Scarff's body also showed he had fallen to the floor in the early stages of the blaze. A torch was also found nearby.
Forensic experts could not determine the exact cause of the fatal blaze, but said it was either related to cigarettes, an electrical fault - or to distilling equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.