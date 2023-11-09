More disability accommodation on horizon for Bakery Hill

A new subdivision application in Bakery Hill could address the city's long waiting list for disability-friendly housing.
A planning application has been submitted to City of Ballarat council for a subdivision with 11 apartments and a townhouse at 42 Eastwood Street in Bakery Hill.
There are 94 people on the NDIS disability housing wait list in Ballarat alone.
Estimates predict more than 20,000 people in Ballarat have some form of disability, and around 6600 have a severe or profound disability.
The plan is for seven two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom, and several of these will be designed as "accessible or adaptive."
This site will be two-storeys (8.6 metres) with the second story being accessible by stairs.
The area is zoned as residential and can be used for commercial use.
The site would be redeveloped from a current commercial site and an existing building at the front of the site would be made residential.
The plans include nine basement parking spaces, and one at ground level. There was also a request in the application for dispensation for another three parks.
What makes this location attractive for disability housing is its location - it would be 250 metres from a park, 350 metres from a supermarket and 800 metres from a health centre.
For public transport, there are three bus stops within a three minute walk.
The application makes the argument housing needs to be supported by City of Ballarat council to be able to house the growing population, with an estimated 160,000 people by 2040.
By 2031, there could be more than 30,000 people in Ballarat living with a disability.
The application reported higher density infill housing in areas of convenience living would support Ballarat's commitment to "maintaining a compact, efficient, and productive settlement form".
Ballarat's Disability Access and Inclusion Plan 2019-2022 has housing as a focus area.
In Alfredton, new specialist accommodation homes are about to welcome residents, with two new homes and a further eight under construction, facilitated by Ballarat's Aruma disability services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.