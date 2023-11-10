Grave question: what Ballarat Cemeteries is dying to know from you

Amid changing attitudes about end-of-life choice and new methods of caring for the deceased, Ballarat General Cemeteries is open for ideas.
Ballarat General Cemeteries Trust will, for the first time, survey people of the wider region about their thoughts to shape future end-of-life services.
While burial remains in perpetuity in Victoria and cremation becoming an increasing popular choice for farewelling loved ones, Ballarat Cemeteries chief executive officer Annie De Jong said environmentally-friendly burial and cremation options have been paving the way toward a more sustainable future.
Aquamation (water cremation) and terramation (human composting) have been leading the global trends in eco and sustainable farewells - the latter is only available in Sweden and some areas of the United States.
Other emerging choices are in freeze drying, mushroom suits (made famous by actor Luke Perry) and natural burial shrouds.
Ms De Jong said Ballarat Cemeteries was always willing to help meet people's individual choices for burial and cremation, including possible sustainable options. She said the deeply personal nature of death has meant not all commemorations were created with the environment in mind, but it was important people be aware of options.
The trust, in partnership with Federation University research, is gauging the community's changing views to best inform long-term planning and to meet the community's evolving needs now and into the future.
More than 500 people visit Ballarat New Cemetery each weekend, and special occasions - such as Mother's Day or Christmas - can draw more than 2000 visitors.
Ballarat Old Cemetery dates back to 1854 and Ballarat New Cemetery was opened in 1867, aiming to help cater to the region for 200 years. This timeframe has been extended with cremation becoming more popular - Ballarat New Cemetery is home to regional Victoria's first crematorium, which opened in 1958
The trust has been working on a master plan for the past two years on what comes next.
Burials and local cremations have been on the rise, up about five per cent higher in Ballarat in year-on-year trends which was on par with the state.
Ballarat holds one of four regional crematoria in the state, along with Bendigo, Geelong and Traralgon. This means Ballarat can cater to loved ones from about Bacchus Marsh to the border.
Online end-of-life celebration planning service Bare Cremation also brings some cremations to Ballarat.
There has also been a shift in Ballarat towards more natural memorial sites, such as low-maintenance gardens and rockeries and bush-like areas. Features such as the bird song walk have become popular memorial spaces.
Ms De Jong said "cemeteries hold the stories of our community and the people who have built our communities" and that while the trust was committed to improving its environmental footprint, decisions were ultimately about the respect for others' choices.
The survey takes about 15 minutes. You can do it here. For more details, visit ballaratcemeteries.com.au.
