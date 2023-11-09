Cops pick up 14 Ballarat drink drivers on horror long weekend

A greater Ballarat police blitz over the Melbourne Cup long weekend has uncovered a comparatively large number of drink drivers - but no drug-drivers.
Operation Furlong - which lasted five days - was also marred by the death of five Wyndham-area tourists in Daylesford on Sunday as well as the death of a 47-year-old Maryborough ute driver on the Clunes-Mount Cameron Road early Saturday.
By far the most common offence detected over the operation was speeding - with 78 in Moorabool Police Service Area (including Hepburn and Golden Plains) - and 31 in the Ballarat Police Service Area (which includes Pyrenees).
"The State Highway Patrol was assisting us in Ballarat and there were some really high speeds detected. We're talking around 130-190kmh," Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"This was on major arterials around Ballarat and the wider region - and still have people doing triple figure speeds in 60kmh zones.
"We have an in-transit population through our division. They are normally drivers from somewhere else going to somewhere else. They could be people in the car going to the ocean - or maybe to the (Murray) River.
"We have a big population of people passing through - and they may not be used to our roads."
Sergeant Kelso had also noticed a rise in boozy drivers this year.
Eight drink drivers were caught in Ballarat (compared to four in 2022) and six in Moorabool (compared to one).
And with the age of rego stickers long behind us, the number of unregistered vehicles has also continued to climb.
The Ballarat PSA recorded up six and Moorabool 12.
Ballarat also detected 10 disqualified and one unlicensed driver - while Moorabool saw three disqualified and four unlicensed.
Impoundments were also up - with four in Ballarat over the long weekend and five in Moorabool.
Last year Ballarat had just two and Moorabool one.
Sergeant Kelso said the Daylesford tragedy had cast a shadow over the operation, and had placed a heavy load on the two young police working from the town on Sunday evening.
"After Daylesford, the focus was taken off Furlong," he said.
"I was about 20 minutes away from where it happened at the time.
"The way the public responded - and did all they could - it puts your faith back in people."
