Learmonth netball facility redevelopment opened

Learmonth Football Netball Club's netball complex has been officially opened.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson performed the ceremony on Thursday.
Costing almost $800,000, the project has already been a showpiece for the Central Highlands Netball League club, having been used for home and away rounds and finals this year.
The courts were completed in May, but the lights were not fully connected until August.
The City of Ballarat provided $531,703 in funding and the State Government local sports infrastructure fund allocated $250,000.
Learmonth president Stephen Griffin said the new courts, rooms and lighting were a great asset for the club and wider netball community.
He said the club was proud of what it now had to offer its own 100-plus players and showcase to all CHFL teams.
Griffin said the club had already received many compliments on the new complex.
"The sky is the limit for our club (with these facilities)."
Cr Hudson said it was fantastic that such a deserving club like Learmonth had been able to already put these facilities to use.
"We know these upgrades were very much needed, so it's great to transform the Learmonth courts into an incredible community facility.
"We thank the State Government for the support that ensures we are able to provide local communities with the sporting infrastructure they deserve," he said.
"We're planning further upgrades to the Learmonth football ground surface and lighting and hoping with the support Member for Ripon Martha Haylett, the State Government will partner with us again to help fund those works."
The netball project complements an refurbishment of the Learmonth clubrooms at the town's recreation reserve last year.
Those works featured an upgrade of all changeroom and associated facilities.
