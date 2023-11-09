The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

Learmonth netball facility redevelopment opened

DB
By David Brehaut
November 9 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Learmonth Football Netball Club's netball complex has been officially opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Panthers confirm future of Orange young gun as NRL squad announced
Jack Cole in action for Penrith Panthers' NSW Cup team. Picture by Bryden Sharp/NSWRL.
The CYMS junior has gone from strength to strength.
Dominic Unwin
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.