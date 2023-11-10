Flashback Friday: the Ballarat show through the years

As the 2023 Royal Ballarat Show kicks off today, we take a look back at the popular event through the years.
The Courier has captured hundreds of photos of the crowd and atmosphere at the showgrounds in the past 20 years, and some of them are on display here.
The show was cancelled for the first time in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was subsequently cancelled again in 2021 for the same reason, but it returned bigger and better in 2022 - with rides, food trucks and entertainment filling the showgrounds again.
There's plenty to do at this year's show, including a fireworks display on Friday night.
You can find out more about this year's show here.
Scroll through our gallery to see how our show has evolved over the past decade.
