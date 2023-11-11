BHBR REVIEW | Mount Xavier get punching at long last, Victoria hit form

Mount Xavier has produced one of its best performance of the season, topping the high-flying Linton in a big upset in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 action on Saturday.
It was a dominant performance from the Mount Xavier team which picked up 15 of the 18 points on offer in the 21-shot victory.
Leading the way was Phillip McGrath who was dominant in skippering his team to a 30-12 win over Rodney Hetherington.
Also getting on the board was Chris McDonald who defeated Craig Williams 25-20 while Pail Forrest and Craig Grenfell could not be separated in their contest, finishing 18-all
Linton's only success on the day came through Brendan Vandenberg who held off Josh Sargent's team by just two shots.
Victoria has bounced back to produce their best performance of the season with a thumping win over Creswick. It was the Victoria of last season which finally showed up on the greens in the 113-58 win.
Big wins to Sunni Haynes, Craig Ford and Brenton Coad, the latter two skippers leading their teams to collect more than 30 shots in big wins.
Creswick's only success on the day came through Travis Hedger who held on for a one-shot win over Barry Clark.
BMS maintained its unbeaten season with a hard-fought win over Sebastopol. This was arguably the hardest BMS has had to fight to get the points all season, winning two of the four rinks against a committed opposition.
Wins to Ryan Redggood and Michael Storey were enough to get BMS home by 10 shots overall, despite going down to skippers Sebastopol pair Paul Lovell and Rob Baker.
Webbcona also maintained its position near the top of the ladder with a strong 22-shot win over Learmonth.
Webbcona won three of the four rinks with victories to teams skippered by Gary Johnson, Matthew Collins and a one-shot win to Ben McArthur over Brendan Pym.
City Oval continued to heap the pressure on the so-far winless Ballarat, scoring its biggest win of the season with a 103-67 victory.
The visitors won three of the four rinks in play with Heath Fumberger leading his team to 32 shots against Heather Hopkinson, while Gavin Mann and Chris Smith also had strong results. Ballarat's one win came to Lindsay Annear over Ben Morris.
Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 24 def William Rowe, Addy Ryan, David Kelly, David Ryan 18, Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 11 def by Stephen Fitzgibbon, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 16, Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 31 def Gary Moy, Liz Bourke, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 11, Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 17 def Chris Powell, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 16
Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 14 def by Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 24, Greg Peel, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 20 def Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 19, Bruce Andrews, Rebecca Cooper, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 10 def by Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 33, Rebecca Booth, Dale Chalmers, Trevor Booth, Geoff Antonio 14 def by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 37
Brian Johnson, Anthony Beacham, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 18 def by David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 24, Kevin Lynch, Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Will Matthews 15 def by Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 29, David Ellis, Bruce Carter, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 19 def Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 18, Fred Reus, Alan Jones, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 19 def Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 10
Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 25 def Stewart Williams, Chris Fletcher, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 20, Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, John Duggan, Paul Forrest 18 drew Glenn Landers, Shayne Ellis, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 18, Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 22 def by Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Vandenberg 24, Stacey Forrest, Neil Dart, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 30 def Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 12
John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 13 def by Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 32, Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 10 def by Peter Cameron, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 27, Michael Calagari, Rhiannon Williams, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 19 def by Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 26, Kaye Cornish, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 25 def Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 18
BMS 94, +99, WEBBCONA 75, +69, SEBASTOPL 65, +96, LINTON 64, -2, Victoria 56, +50, City Oval 56, +30, Creswick 53, -28, Mount Xavier 42, -37. Learmonth 25, -99, Ballarat 10, -178
