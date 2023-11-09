The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Life membership for Ballarat RSL boss ahead of Remembrance Day

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 9 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Alan Douglass joined the Returned Services League, it still had Boer War veterans, the Ballarat branch was in Lyons Street and ABBA were topping the charts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.