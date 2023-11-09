Life membership for Ballarat RSL boss ahead of Remembrance Day

When Alan Douglass joined the Returned Services League, it still had Boer War veterans, the Ballarat branch was in Lyons Street and ABBA were topping the charts.
On Thursday he was finally given a life membership to RSL Victoria.
"I'll wear this badge with pride," the President said.
"Des Callaghan, the Senior Vice President of RSL Victoria was there for an informal presentation at the Midlands Golf Club - but my children and grandchildren all turned up from Ballarat, Geelong and Melbourne."
The former infantryman joined the RSL 47 years ago and retired from the Army Reserve in 1987, after three decades of service.
During that time he had roles fighting bushfires, training other soldiers, organising courses and camps.
"When I retired I was asked to join the Ballarat committee," Mr Douglass said.
"I was president of the social committee - then I became Chief Marshal of Ballarat's Anzac Day parade, organising a team of volunteers.
"Then about six years ago I was asked to take over from Alex Tascas who was retiring from the role."
Mr Douglass was also part of an agreement with Forty Winks to donate a percentage of their sales during Anzac Week - leading to thousands of dollars going towards veteran welfare.
One of his most challenging RSL roles was to organise Ballarat's Anzac Day parade in 2021.
"During the pandemic the rules were changing almost daily from government at all levels," he said.
"We worked under extremely difficult conditions.
"The commemoration was a success despite crowd restrictions, registration of attendees and the issuing of passes before the day."
Life membership is a rare honour for the Victorian RSL and Mr Douglass said it had been two years since it had been given to another member in Ballarat.
It comes as Ballarat gets ready to mark Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11.
Veterans, as well as around 300 Ballarat Army cadets will gather at the Sturt Street cenotaph from 10.30am - with the Last Post and a minute's silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
"Remembrance Day began with World War.1 but it is still important," Mr Douglass said.
"It's a time to remember our soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Australia - as well as many other countries."
Ballarat RSL has been busy over the past few weeks delivering poppies for sale at schools - as well as selling them at supermarkets around Central Ballarat and Lucas.
Creswick-Smeaton RSL will also hold a service on Saturday at the corner of Albert and Raglan streets Creswick from 10.40am.
In Kingston, it will get going from 10.45am at the cenotaph on the corner of Kingston and Stag roads.
