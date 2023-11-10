Two options remains for Foxy Frida, but Ballarat Cup not one of them

The Miners Rest trained Foxy Frida will either head to the Cranbourne Cup on November 25, or head to the spelling paddock, after her strong Oaks Day win at Flemington on Thursday.
The six-year-old group three winner was impressive in open company, winning the Inglis Bracelet (1600m) on Thursday in what is likely to be her swansong of the spring.
Although, trainer Andrew Noblett is keeping an eye on Cranbourne just in case, however another run in the Ballarat Cup, now pushed back to December 9, is firmly off the agenda.
"It would be another 30 days of yesterday away, it's just too far now for her," he said. "If we feel there's another run in her, we'll aim at the Cranbourne Cup, or we'll just put her out into the paddock for a few weeks and bring her back for the autumn."
The winner of the group three R. A Lee at Morphettville earlier this year, Foxy Frida has since run into trouble in her biggest races, but put it all together on Thursday, running down the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained Matron Bullwinkel to win by half a length.
Noblet said he was always confident she was set for a big race.
"She's good, got the job done and we're really happy," he said. "She had to dig a bit, but I never thought she wouldn't get past, it usually takes a while for her to warm up, she was a bit too good for them.
He said the autumn campaign would be Foxy Frida's last as a racehorse, which is why he was weighing up whether to give her one more run in a couple of weeks or send her out for a rest.
"That's why we're not going to the Ballarat Cup, it's whether we keep her around for another two weeks now, or send her to the paddock.
"It will be her last season as a racehorse, she'll head to stud at the end of the autumn."
He said there were some thoughts of running in Sydney. "She does handle wet going, she's won on a heavy track before, it'll depend on what is around at the time and what other horses she's likely to run into."
Noblet said a Melbourne Cup week winner was always a goal for any trainer.
"It's great for the stable, everyone gets a kick out of it, it's our grand final, our showcase of Melbourne, to be a part of it and have a winner is really important."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.