Two options remains for Foxy Frida, but Ballarat Cup not one of them

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 10 2023 - 12:30pm
The Miners Rest trained Foxy Frida will either head to the Cranbourne Cup on November 25, or head to the spelling paddock, after her strong Oaks Day win at Flemington on Thursday.

