Holy Grail to touch down on epic Collingwood premiership tour

Magpie Army, the post-AFL grand final moment you have been waiting for is here - the chance to get up close to the 'Cup.
Ballarat is one of the first stops on the Collingwood premiership celebration tour.
The Holy Grail of Aussie Rules will arrive at Ballarat Football Netball Club's Alfredton Reserve base on Saturday afternoon - home of the Swans.
Collingwood chief executive officer Craig Kelly said the club had marked out where the 'Pies' strongest supporter bases were in the nation - and data shows Ballarat is a hot spot for black-and-white fans.
Although, Mr Kelly was surprised there were no Magpies in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
The Cup will be travelling solo, with handlers, but Mr Kelly said it alone continued to generate so much excitement.
Mr Kelly said he felt many clubs had not done the post-premiership journey well - including the Pies' after the 1990 and 2010 victories - and the Pies were determined to make the most of this hard-earned victory.
"I encourage everyone to get on down there and record a part of history," Mr Kelly said.
"The smiles on faces and the responses we're getting are amazing from mums and dads, grandparents and children."
While it has been back to business for the football department in silly season - list reviews and preparing for drafts - Mr Kelly wanted to ensure fans absolutely continued to celebrate the win.
"A premiership is very rewarding and really hard to get. The competition is very even and everything has to go the right way," Mr Kelly said.
For Collingwood fans, this premiership tussle became a little too close for comfort with the 'Pies prevailing by four points against Brisbane Lions, 12.18 (90) v Brisbane 13.8 (86).
Visit Collingwood's 2023 AFL Premiership Cup at Alfredton Oval on Saturday, November 11, 4.30-6.30pm.
Register at collingwoodfc.com.au.
