How Daylesford banded together in a time of need

Daylesford is a proud community.
Every weekend, they welcome visitors, who choose their town to come and relax.
People not just from Melbourne, Ballarat and Bendigo, but right around the country, choose our famous Spa Country town to recharge and take a break from bigger city life.
And so it was on the Melbourne Cup long weekend, when the town was full of visitors looking for some down time, when tragedy struck.
It left five people dead, others injured and two families torn apart.
Make no mistake about the absolute ripple effect something like that has on a community like Daylesford, and for the people who regularly visit.
For the individuals who supported efforts at the scene, businesses who opened their doors and emergency services, who came together in a time of need.
Our photographer, Lachlan Bence, who has 38 years of news photography to his name, was at the scene on Sunday night, along with veteran reporter Gabrielle Hodson and Bendigo Advertiser reporter Lucy Williams.
Covering events like these is never easy, but it is our job, in delivering essential news to our communities.
And we endeavor to do so in the most professional, ethical way we can.
Our team spoke to those on the ground, those who had seen the horror unfold, assisted at the scene or arrived soon after.
Traumatised. Fearful. Concerned for their community.
Many of them struggling to comprehend the sheer devastation of what had occurred.
It was locals and visitors who were the first responders in the seconds after tragedy struck.
Quickly mobilising to action to perform CPR or closely supporting those injured; others directing emergency crews as they arrived.
It is something that will take many of them a long time to recover from. Some never will.
"What I saw, I can never ever unsee that," one told Gabrielle Hodson afterwards.
Devastated mourners laid flowers, teddy bears and left messages of condolences at the accident site in the days after, in a show of support.
"(We) are broken. Rest in peace," one message read.
Hundreds also attended vigils this week around the town, in a show of the resilient community Daylesford is, in banding together in times of need.
But it also reminded us how embracing they are, in supporting the Melbourne families torn apart by this tragedy.
"We share a responsibility for them," Christ Church Anglican Reverend Neil Jurgen Fitzgerald said.
"They have become part of our community, and we have a new family born from this tragedy."
Daylesford is a strong community, but needs us to support them however we can, to recover.
Thanks for supporting what we do here at The Courier. I'd love to hear your feedback as a subscriber and what you'd like to read more of, so please reply to this email if you want to share your thoughts.
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.