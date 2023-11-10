Real-life castle setting for villainous fairytale production

There aren't many shows about fairytales that can boast their actual stage is a real castle.
The cast and crew of Broadway to Ballarat: Once Upon a Time - Villains will bring their latest performance to life in the Jesters Theatre at Kryal Castle.
The original show brings together a collection of songs from Broadway musicals that have been linked together with a fairytale villain plot.
It's the second time The BallaRat Pack has produced a show at Kryal Castle, with company founder Reuben Morgan keen to explore different local venues for their productions.
"Last time we did Broadway to Ballarat: Once Upon a Time in 2021 and we had a great time so we decided to come back two year's later to present a similar show but with villains," Mr Morgan said.
"It's good to make use of local venues and if we can find a venue that ties in with our theme, even better. As well as having a fantastic setting for a show, how many company can boast being able to put on a fairytale musical in a literal castle?"
Mr Morgan wrote the show himself, linking some of his favourite Broadway musical numbers into a fairytale villain plot.
"Usually it's musical songs at the top of my play list at the time, and there's always classics in there too. Some selections from musicals are not fairytale related at all.
"It's fun to take songs out of their original context and put them in a new situation or set up that still works but it's not the same. It's interesting to see how that new context affects the meaning and presentation of the song."
The cast of almost 20 will be accompanied during their six shows by an orchestra of 22.
Cast members range in age from nine to in their 60s and come from right across the region including Ballarat, Daylesford, Ballan and Bacchus Marsh.
"We've drawn from a wide range of people and while most of them are already established and performing in the Ballarat theatre community, we also get first timers ... it's a big, broad cross-section of the regional community."
Broadway to Ballarat: Once Upon a Time - Villains opens at Kryal Castle on November 29 for six shows, running until December 3. For tickets visit trybooking.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.