The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Ballarat represented in national veterans' cricket championships

DB
By David Brehaut
November 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Ballarat-based players will represent Victoria in the national veterans' cricket championships in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.