Ballarat represented in national veterans' cricket championships

Four Ballarat-based players will represent Victoria in the national veterans' cricket championships in Perth.
Wayne Hinchcliffe, Rod Leith, Peter Le Lievre and Mark Ross have been selected in over-60 sides for the five-day carnival, which begins on Sunday.
Le Lievre, who is a Wendouree club legend, Hinchcliffe (Coronet City) and Leith (Golden Point) all play with Ballarat in the domestic state competition.
Ross (Mt Clear) plays with Hamilton.
Leith is on debut for Victoria.
Le Lievre and Hinchcliffe will play in division two in WA and Leith in division 3.
Victoria is sending 27 teams to the championships, which will also cater for men and women in the over-40, over-50 and over-70 age groups.
Playing schedules vary depending on age groups.
Ballarat is one 29 teams in the Victorian over-60 cricket competition and is two games into its season, with a loss to Sunbury and win over South West.
It has six games remaining, with its next fixture against Hamilton at Hamilton on Sunday, November 26.
