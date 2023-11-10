The Courier
Lake Wendouree lights spotted switched on - here's what they look like

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 10 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 11:15am
As the sun set on Thursday, November 9, Lake Wendouree was still bathed in light, as Ballarat's controversial lighting project was tested.

