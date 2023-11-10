Lake Wendouree lights spotted switched on - here's what they look like

As the sun set on Thursday, November 9, Lake Wendouree was still bathed in light, as Ballarat's controversial lighting project was tested.
The lights were originally set to be switched on in July, before being pushed back until August, and has since seen numerous delays.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson confirmed the lights were used for testing purposes on Thursday night, but he said they were ready to be officially switched on at some stage in the "very near future".
He said there were a couple of minor amendments to be made following the first round of testing, but the initial quality was positive.
"People that were walking along the track, in my mind, they could certainly do that safely," he said.
"They had good visibility forwards or backwards, in terms of what the lights are designed to do, from a first observation yesterday, it certainly demonstrated that that's what it has delivered."
Plans for the project, which includes 225 light poles around the lake and seven along Morrison Street leading to Victoria Park, were first revealed in 2021.
The lights will turn on automatically at 5.30am until daylight, and again at dusk until 10pm.
The $3.17 million project received $2.5 million from the state government, with the remaindered from council.
While the project was backed by both Liberal and Labor parties as a way to improve amenity and safety for lake users, opponents of the project argued the lights would be aesthetically and environmentally damaging.
In September, City of Ballarat confirmed all light poles, fittings and lights had been installed by the contractor, and testing was about to take place.
Cr Hudson said further testing will continue before the state government hand control of the lights over to the council and an official opening is announced.
