Daylesford drop-in counselling services to continue across the weekend

Free counselling services in Daylesford will be extended across the weekend, with health services and council uniting to support the community following Sunday's tragic crash.
Five people were killed when a driver crashed through a park next to the Royal Daylesford Hotel on Albert Street just after 6pm on Sunday, November 5, including two children.
The driver, who has spoken to police but has not been charged, is a 66-year-old Mount Macedon man - his lawyer said in a statement this week he suffers from insulin-dependent diabetes, and required immediate treatment from paramedics at the scene.
Central Highlands Rural Health's free drop-in counselling service will stay open across the weekend from 9am to 5pm both days.
"Counsellors will be available at 79a Raglan Street to help anyone directly or indirectly affected by the events including members of the Daylesford community and visitors to the town," a media release states.
Almost 50 people have accessed the service so far, through in-person counsellors and over the phone.
The Victorian Council of Churches Emergency Ministry and the Red Cross have also had more than 200 interactions per day.
The drop-in centre will close on Monday, and enquiries will be directed to the Daylesford Community Health Centre or a partner agency.
In a separate media release, Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the town had pulled together strongly after the horrific incident.
"There has been such an outpouring of public grief for those affected, with several hundred people attending vigils throughout the week to pay their respects," he said in a statement.
"There have been so many generous offers from the community. We will continue to work with local groups and agencies to develop a plan as to how we can best support our community and the families of the victims in the days, weeks and months to come.
"We want to do it respectfully and we ask for your patience while we work with the victims' families and affected businesses to ensure we get it right.
"On behalf of Council I express my deep gratitude to the first responders, and staff from emergency service agencies and the many organisations that council and council staff have worked with following this tragedy. The collective response has been exceptional and very well received."
For anyone unable to access the drop-in centre, other free counselling services are available:
