Ballarat's official Fire Danger Period begins November 20

The Country Fire Authority has set the morning of Monday November 20 as the starting date for the Fire Danger Period in the City of Ballarat.
It will also kick in at the same time for the Rural City of Ararat and shires of Hepburn, Moorabool, Golden Plains, Pyrenees and Corangamite.
It comes after Northern Grampians entered the period on Monday.
At this stage, it will come to and end in those Local Government Areas on May 1, 2024.
The Fire Danger Period means fire will be restricted during the hotter, drier times of the year to help prevent bushfires.
People who need to use fire in the open air may require a permit under the Country Fire Authority Act 1958.
Applications will be considered on local and expected conditions - and the submission of an application does not guarantee it will be granted.
According to the CFA, activities needing a FDP permit can include vegetation burns (including stubble burning), bird scaring, the use of gas torches or blow lamps, blacksmithing, catering, fire training, fireworks, petroleum or gas plant flares. and hot air ballooning.
Permits for fire-related activities after November 20 can be sought via the Fire Permits Victoria website.
The City of Ballarat will hold a free green waste drop-off week from November 11 and 19 at the Gillies Street transfer station.
Green waste must be separated from other waste and loads must be no more then three cubic metres.
Green waste may include prunings, small branches, grass, leaves and flowers.
Council will also begin grass slashing works next week to reduce fire hazards, beginning in the north-west.
"The City of Ballarat is also encouraging people to start preparing their own properties for summer and making them as fire safe as possible," a media release states.
"Pre-season advice letters have been sent to vacant landholders with advice relating to property preparation, with further inspections to be carried out."
PROPERTY PREPARATION TIPS (Courtesy of CFA)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.