Ballarat's official Fire Danger Period begins November 20

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 10 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:22am
The Country Fire Authority has set the morning of Monday November 20 as the starting date for the Fire Danger Period in the City of Ballarat.

