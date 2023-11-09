Seven things to do at this year's gigantic Ballarat Show

November means show time in Ballarat, with a whole swag of attractions and events to brighten up your weekend.
Whether its fireworks, rides, animals or chomping down on a Dagwood dog after a day's worth of winning prizes, here are seven things to do at this year's Ballarat Show.
More details on the exact locations of attractions can be found on the Ballarat Show's map, which can be found online.
Friday Night Fireworks
Bringing in the show on Friday night will be the traditional fireworks display.
The fireworks will begin at 9pm at the showgrounds, weather permitting.
Head down for a Friday night carnival with rides and plenty of sideshows - plus the classic showbags, including Bertie Beetles.
Farmer Darryl's mobile animal farm
Farmer Darryl had a mobile animal farm, e-i-e-i-o.
On that farm he had ewes, lambs, mother goats and kids, roosters, ducks, geese, hens, chickens, deer and Polly the lorikeet.
The mobile animal farm, which will be open at the showgrounds from 9am to 8pm, will give children the opportunity to get up and close with all sorts of cute and cuddly farm animals.
Father Darryl will be on site, and attendees can have a chat to the farmer about farming and animal care.
Kiera and Max whip cracking demo
DEVO and Indiana Jones have nothing on this pair, who are bringing their whip-cracking skills to the Ballarat Show for all to see.
Kiera and Max will be performing whip cracking stunts every day at the Ballarat showgrounds.
The pair will also be available after the display to talk about how it is done.
Dachshund Dash
Slinky little sausage dogs will leave it all on the field, as they battle it out across an 80 foot long race course.
The Dachshund Dash races will be ran in heats, with the top three progressing on until a final showdown for sausage dog glory.
Registered owners of Dachshunds can register their dog to race. For more information, visit the Ballarat Show's website.
Dads dash for cash
If watching sausage dogs race each other wasn't exciting enough, Ballarat craft brewery Hop Temple has sponsored a race of fathers for the 2023 show.
Taking place 12pm on the Sunday, the child will wait at the end of the racetrack as their dad races others to reach the finish line.
The dad who reigns supreme will win a $200 voucher for Hop Temple, and second place will win a $50 voucher. A bonus prize will be awarded to dads in fancy dress.
Billabong Camels Ride
Why fly to Egypt when you can get a camel ride here in Ballarat?
Billabong Camel Rides will be offering experiences throughout the show at the Broadhead Arena.
Kryal Castle jousting
The armoured lads and ladies from Kryal Castle will put on a display of medieval Europe's favourite sport daily at the Broadhead Arena.
Those unfamiliar with jousting can expect big hits, thundering hooves and broken lances as Kryal Castle's knights give it their all on the tilt.
Attendees are told to arrive at the event early for the best seating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.