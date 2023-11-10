CHFL: Newlyn snares Ballarat Swans tall Mitch McGrath

Newlyn has unveiled another recruit from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
The CHFL club has signed Ballarat Swans young tall Mitch McGrath for 2024.
He follows Redan veterans Jarrett Giampaolo as coach and Liam Hoy to the Cats.
As is happening with more and more recruits across the board, having friends at Newlyn played a role in persuading McGrath to make the move.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said existing links with a club were becoming more significant in landing recruits.
He said Newlyn was looking to utilise McGrath in the ruck and up forward - giving the Cats added flexibility.
McGrath played his early junior football with Mt Clear before crossing to Ballarat for under-16.5s in 2015
He made his senior debut in 2018 and has played more than 40 at that level, including 14 last season in a young developing Swans outfit.
Newlyn has had a bumper recruiting campaign.
As well as Giampaolo, Hoy and McGrath, the Cats have secured Waubra premiership player Tom Nash and former Western Bulldogs AFL player Kieran Collins from Tatyoon as an assistant coach.
Newlyn has lost a number of last season's recruits in Callum Currie and his brother Ethan, and Nick Carter and Dom Hardy.
Currie is relocating to be closer to hometown Casterton.
Hardy came from WA and is returning to the west. He had injury issues and managed just seven senior games.
Carterr arrived at Newlyn with impressive credentials, having represented Vic Metro, but injuries restricted him to just five appearances and his playing career might be over owing to a serious knee issue.
