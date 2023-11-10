BHBR PREVIEW | Sebastopol next in line to try and halt the BMS' momentum

So even is this Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 season, remarkably we will see a first versus second battle for the for the second time in three weeks, when Sebastopol hosts BMS on Saturday.
BMS has been in outstanding form all season and even a loss of all 18 points this weekend, won't be enough for it to lose top spot.
In just five weeks, BMS has opened up a 19-point gap, but Sebastopol loom as the biggest threat yet.
Despite dropping two overall matches, Sebastopol has shown a great consistency throughout the early stages of the season. That consistency has seen it regularly pic up points, even in matches which it has lost.
Consequently, a 3-2 record sees them with equal points to both Webbcona and Linton, who each boast 4-1 records.
When Sebastopol has won, it's won big, heading into this round with a +106 shot difference, more than even BMS who sits at +89.
With the contest at Sebastopol, this is a match-up the competition has been waiting for. Expectations would be a for a tight and tough match that could come right down to the finals end of the final rinks.
The other massive contest of the round pits Creswick up against Victoria. Despite a 3-2 record, Creswick has done nothing wrong in the opening five weeks and fully deserves to be in the top four.
But with Linton and Webbcona both sitting at 4-1 records, it's pushed Creswick outside the top four on points for, although it sits just 10 points from second place.
This week's contest is up against Victoria. Victoria has been inconsistent in the opening five weeks with just two wins. The quality of the team is well-known after it took all before last season to win the premiership, but right now it hasn't yet put it together.
Last weekend it was a home loss to Webbcona which would have stung and this week they return to the same venue to face Creswick. How far Creswick has come in the off-season will be on display here. There's a lot at stake for both sides in what looks a terrific contest.
Linton has been another surprise packet of the opening five weeks and has sat second or third for the majority of the season. After a couple of big matches at home, Linton hits the road this weekend to face Mount Xavier.
With a 1-4 record, it's already a case of now-or-never, a home win here will be crucial as it will be a long way back to try and make finals from a 1-5 start. Linton deserve favouritism here,
Webbcona will be looking to maintain its strong start to the season when it hosts Learmonth. While Webccona sits comfortably in the top four, Learmonth, like Mount Xavier, needs to start winning now, but the home side looks a good bet here.
Ballarat will be desperate to find some sort of form when it hosts City Oval. Ballarat is chasing its first win of the season while City Oval is still looking for consistency. City Oval look too strong here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.