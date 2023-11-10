Seven 'uplifting' gardens open to the public in Creswick this weekend

The horticultural splendour of Creswick will be open to all this weekend for the annual Creswick Garden Lovers Weekend.
Seven gardens across the town and surroundings will take part in the event organised by the Creswick Garden Club, a collection of passionate amateur gardeners from the area.
Creswick Garden Club coordinator Margaret Giles said the best part of 2023's showings was the diversity of gardens open to the public.
"I think the nice part about it is that all of the gardens are different. We have got four town gardens and three slightly out of town," she said.
"We have a home garden out in Mollongghip, and another one out in Dean. It is a nice country garden with chooks, vegetables and that lovely feeling when you walk into a nice garden."
Locals and visitors alike will get something out of visiting the seven gardens, with the trip being a great way to see the surrounding countryside.
"The beauty is that for anybody who doesn't know the area, driving to those gardens on the Dean road and then out to Mollongghip shows the country side around the area," Ms Giles said.
"It is some of the most beautiful countryside we have in the region, the Clarkes Hill area. It is very, very pretty."
Elsewhere, north Creswick will host a rose garden, and a miner's cottage in town dating back to the 1870s will be on display.
Cambridge Street's Pozieres garden will be open on the weekend, a heritage garden formerly owned by the Victorian Forest Commission.
"A lot of the locals like the idea of going to Pozieres because it has a very large pine hedge at the front of it and I think a lot of people have been wondering what is behind that hedge. Here is an opportunity to find out," Ms Giles said.
Tickets will cost $6, with the profits from the weekend going towards further events in the town of Creswick.
"I think that gardens are very uplifting. It is nice to meet gardeners too, they are always very generous, they always love to talk about their gardens," Ms Giles said.
"It is a chance for the businesses to show themselves in the main street, it is chance for the gardens to open.
"I think people from Ballarat will get a surprise, there are a lot of things happening in Creswick now."
The Creswick Garden Lovers Weekend will take place across November 11 and 12.
Tickets can be purchased on the day at the Creswick Neighbourhood Centre, 19-21 Victoria Street - more information is available online.
