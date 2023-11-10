The Courier
Seven 'uplifting' gardens open to the public in Creswick this weekend

Alex Dalziel
November 10 2023 - 12:00pm
The horticultural splendour of Creswick will be open to all this weekend for the annual Creswick Garden Lovers Weekend.

