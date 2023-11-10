The Courier
New mayors elected in Moorabool and Pyrenees

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Two of the region's shire councils have new mayors - Ally Munari in Moorabool and Robert Vance in Pyrenees.

