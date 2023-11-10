New mayors elected in Moorabool and Pyrenees

Two of the region's shire councils have new mayors - Ally Munari in Moorabool and Robert Vance in Pyrenees.
Gordon-based Cr Munari was elected in late 2020 and served as deputy mayor from late last year.
She was voted in for her first term as mayor late Wednesday, replacing Bacchus Marsh-based councillor Rod Ward.
Moorabool will have no deputy mayor in the year ahead. That role will be shared among current councillors.
In Pyrenees, Landsborough-based farmer Robert Vance has been voted into the top job.
He first joined the Avoca Shire Council in 1987 before a break from local government in 2002 and his re-election in 2008.
The sheep grazier and agricultural advocate was Pyrenees' second Shire President in 1997-98 - a role re-named 'mayor' in the early 2000s - and a job he has done five times before.
Meanwhile City of Ballarat councillors will vote for their next leader on Monday, November 13.
Hepburn Council will vote the next day at a 5.30pm meeting that will be on a live Facebook stream.
Golden Plains will hold its mayoral election meeting on Tuesday, November 21 at the civic hub in Bannockburn.
Corangamite - which includes the Skipton and Lismore areas - will vote for its mayor at a Tuesday, November 28 meeting from 7pm in Camperdown.
