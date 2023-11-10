The Courier
Grand Final day for Asfoora as she meets sprint stars

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
November 10 2023 - 1:30pm
It's grand final day for Henry Dwyer and his sprint star Asfoora as she chases her first group one win in the $3 milliion Champions Sprint at Flemington on the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

