Grand Final day for Asfoora as she meets sprint stars

It's grand final day for Henry Dwyer and his sprint star Asfoora as she chases her first group one win in the $3 milliion Champions Sprint at Flemington on the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
The best sprinters in the country will take on the famous 1200m straight at Flemington to see who is the fastest of them all.
Asfoora looms as the likely leader and will take plenty of catching, but she will have plenty bearing down on her, with Imperatriz, In Secret and Bella Nipotina all likely to figure in what looks set to be the highlight of the final day at Flemington.
This campaign, Asfoora has had two wins and second from her three starts, the highlight being the effortless win in the group 2 Schillaci Stakes at Caulfield on October 14. She also ran a course record at Moonee Valley in the group one Moir Stakes on September 29, but ran into the New Zealand superstar Imperatriz on that night.
Dwyer is also set to saddle up Prairie Flower in the final race of the day.
Other Ballarat-based trainers in action on the day include Robert Hickmott withHighland Jakk in the opening event on the card.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable has a big hand in the feature races with frontrunner Pride of Jenni to back up in the group one Kennedy Mile alongside the likes of Mr Brightside and Aligator Blood.
They will also run imports Affair A Suivre and Steinam in the Matriarch Stakes and Duke De Sessa in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
