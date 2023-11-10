Plans for new six-storey CBD building: readers have their say

A sad day for Ballarat with multi-storey buildings encroaching on the CBD. What happened to the four-storey limit and parking requirements for buildings? The historical centre of Ballarat does not want to be shaded by architectural monstrosities. I am disappointed with our Ballarat councillors.
- Susan Clarke
What public transport? It is virtually non-existent in and around Ballarat.
- Neil Bailey
Why do these developments always get parking dispensation? It's nearly impossible to find parking now.
- Paul McConville
Dropping rubbish collection to fortnightly is not going to help. Watch the rubbish build up out in the bush.
- Brock Powell
My grandchildren absolutely love this book. Well done Liam, you have done an awesome job.
-Ilona Moore
Awesome work Liam! Inspiring stuff
-Allistair Holland
Well done Liam! You should be so proud of yourself!
- Rachael Greville
Everyone focuses on speed, drugs and alcohol. Very few of these types of articles or any groups they talk to discuss the physical condition of the roads. For example, how damaged they actually are, nor the fact that no matter what you do or what laws you bring in, when you are dealing with humans you will always have an element of human error. No legislation can prevent this and thereby, while you want the road toll as low as possible, zero is not mathematically achievable.
- Belinda Mann
I'm really sorry and angered to hear this happened to a nice family wanting to enjoy our peaceful beautiful city. Please come back, these thugs don't represent our community, in fact the complete opposite. Perhaps Sovereign Hill and some other businesses might offer them a free weekend away to help repair the damage done to our image and to these poor folks. Please come back.
- Justin Carter
This is totally abhorrent and typical of the result of light touch laws that do not address core problem. The lack of police response is truly frightening and my heart goes out to that family.
- Julie Bradby
I actually drove past these late about 8.30pm last night. Don't know what the fuss was about. They're an unobtrusive dark coloured pole that you don't really notice and the led lights do just what they're meant to.
Good addition to the lake if we're honest with ourselves as a community.
- James Smail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.