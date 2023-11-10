A-League: Lachie Wales upbeat about Western United's return to Ballarat

Western United forward Lachie Wales is hoping he again has a golden touch against Newcastle Jets in an A-League encounter in Ballarat on Saturday.
The former Australian Olyroo scored a stunning goal in a 1-all draw with the Jets at Mars Stadium last season.
United is chasing maximum points in its first home game of the season to give its campaign some momentum under coach John Aloisi.
It opened the season with an eye-catching 2-1 win over Melbourne City, but has since dropped games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur.
This is the third season in a row United has hosted the Jets in Ballarat and Wales cannot wait to finally be playing in front of a home crowd.
"It's awesome to be back playing in Ballarat," Wales said.
"All the boys are looking forward to it," he said.
"We have good support there.
"We've been going there since our first season in the A-League and have had some good results.
"It's always massive to play in front of home crowds.
"Home teams have dominated (the season) so far and it will be massive to get points at home.
"Being away for the first three games has been tough. We need to make it a fortress," he said.
On a personal level, Wales has some good memories of Mars Stadium, headlined by last season's goal..
"I like the atmosphere.
"It's great to see families and kids, and it's a great pitch."
Wales has no doubt that the bigger the crowd Western United attracts to the Ballarat venue, the better it will play.
He said despite coming off a loss, the players' confidence was high.
"We have a lot of new players and it will take some time to gel."
Western United has a strong record against Newcastle with four wins and two draws in the past six times they have met.
This record coupled with a positive run of results at Mars Stadium, with United losing just one of the past five fixtures at the venue, is a good reason for Western United to be feeling good against Saturday's clash.
In selection news, Angus Thurgate and Daniel Penha will play against Newcastle for the first time, while United will also welcome back former goalkeeper Ryan Scott.
Western United is ninth on the table, while Newcastle is 10th with two draws and a loss.
Kick-off is at 3.30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.