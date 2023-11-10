The Couriersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Sports Affairs

A-League: Lachie Wales upbeat about Western United's return to Ballarat

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 10 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western United forward Lachie Wales is hoping he again has a golden touch against Newcastle Jets in an A-League encounter in Ballarat on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.