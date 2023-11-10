Walking to break the cycle of homelessness and trauma

A critical community service is asking Ballarat residents lend their support to the cause of ending the cycle of homelessness and trauma.
On Saturday, the Salvation Army's Ballarat-based Karinya Support Service will be hosting "Walking Home", an annual walk around Lake Wendouree and fundraiser.
Karinya Support Service is often a lifeline for children and families with no where else to go.
The group provides several family welfare services, including crisis accommodation, child care, case management and counselling.
Its clients include those who have experienced family violence, trauma and homelessness.
Karinya Support Services Supported Housing for Families program team leader Sonia Le Fevre said the fundraiser would help cover the range of costs associated with managing the special needs of many of their clients.
"Obviously being a service that works with single mothers and their children, we have a lot of kids. We have a lot of kids who we support across a range of programs," Ms Le Fevre said.
"Children need a range of things. It is not just education and school supplies."
A large cost for the service was specialist appointments, which Ms Le Fevre said there was a demand for among the support service's clients.
"Often the kids that we work with have pretty complex needs," Ms Le Fevre said.
"Things like specialist counselling that is appropriate for children, play therapy, pediatricians, specialist doctors.
"Those kind of things are really important for the overall health of the children we work with, and they are expensive. The Walking Home funds are very intentional in their use."
Karyina supports 54 children in the Ballarat community through its case managed program.
The service has another 30 children in their childcare centre, and supports a further 65 families through its family connections program.
Ms Le Fevre said all of their clients had been feeling the sting of recent cost-of-living pressures and the constricting of the rental market.
"Our clients are no different from us in that they are experiencing an increase in cost of living and a pressure in the housing and rental market," Ms Le Fevre said.
"The tightness in the housing market, (and) the really low vacancy rates for private rental has impacted the exit points for our clients.
"It is tough for them to move from our crisis accommodation onto anything that is more stable and secure for them long term.
"The social housing outcomes for clients are still there, but the waitlists are just incredibly long now. The families that we work with end up staying with us for a few years instead of a few months."
Walking Home will take place on November 11 at the site of the Ballarat Farmers Market on Zoo Drive from 9am to 1pm.
Workers from Karinya Support Services will begin walking 6km around the lake at 12.30pm, and invite community members to join them.
A $5 donation on the day will get a Walking Home cap, and $10 will get a Walking Home t-shirt.
Ms Le Fevre said an investment in the work the support service does was an investment in the future prosperity of the city - and that the money would stay local.
"The beauty of this money is that it actually stays with Karinya Support Services. It is not something that goes into the ether of the Salvation Army," Ms Le Fevre said.
"It is very literally kept and used by Karinya Support Services for the children we work with.
"I think if real change and care can be provided to the children who we work with, then we are in a much better position in years to come with the health of the community, whether that is with homelessness or anything else.
"If we can support the kids now they have a better chance of making a good lives for themselves and their families in the future."
Those unable to attend can still make a donation online.
