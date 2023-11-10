Police chopper pursuit ends in weapons and drugs charges

A Wendouree man faces a long list of weapons and drugs charges after a dramatic police helicopter pursuit that began in Delacombe and ended in Linton.
Police allege a silver Mitsubishi was seen driving erratically on Sutton Street around 8.25pm on Wednesday, November 8.
"The Air Wing followed the vehicle while the driver dumped the Mitsubishi and was seen to be picked up by a red Corolla hatch," a police spokesperson said.
"Three occupants of the hatch were then seen running in the vicinity of properties on Sturt Street, near the intersection with Learmonth Street."
From Alfredton's Arch of Victory roundabout, police said the Toyota hatchback headed west along the Glenelg Highway.
Officers intercepted the car on the highway at Linton where the male driver was arrested.
Police said the other occupants of the car were yet to be located.
The Wendouree driver was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, failure to stop on police direction and unlicensed driving.
The 27-year-old is also accused of drug-driving, trafficking and possessing the drug ice as well as cannabis.
Police have also charged him with possession of a controlled weapon, possession of a dangerous article and possession of a firearm related items contra to a Firearm Prohibition Order.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before the Ballarat Magistrate's Court on November 22.
The police chopper used in the pursuit was heard over much of Ballarat and Moorabool on Wednesday night.
