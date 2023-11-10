The Courier
Police chopper pursuit ends in weapons and drugs charges

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 1:40pm
A Wendouree man faces a long list of weapons and drugs charges after a dramatic police helicopter pursuit that began in Delacombe and ended in Linton.

