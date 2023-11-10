The Courier
'Thefts for a thrill': Kleptomania defence knocked down at Ballarat Magistrates Court

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 11 2023 - 4:30am
A 26-year-old will spend two months in prison over a series of shop thefts in Ballarat, after her defence attempted to claim she was suffering from kleptomania.

