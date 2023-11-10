'Thefts for a thrill': Kleptomania defence knocked down at Ballarat Magistrates Court

A 26-year-old will spend two months in prison over a series of shop thefts in Ballarat, after her defence attempted to claim she was suffering from kleptomania.
Magistrate Ron Saines said he did not "accept" Rebekah Halprin's diagnosis as being definitive from the document provided, which was a medico-legal report.
"If you want to persuade me of that you'll need a lot more than a one-and-a-half page medical assessment," he said to the defence counsel.
Halprin faced Ballarat's Magistrates' Court from custody on Friday, November 10 over numerous shop theft charges.
In January 2023, Halprin was caught stealing from two shops at Stockland Wendouree, totalling $350. Halprin was banned from Stockland shopping centre.
In late May, there were multiple instances of the accused and a co-offender targeting Petstock outlets in Delacombe and central Ballarat.
On May 25 at 4pm, Halprin and another woman went to the Petstock in Delacombe on La Trobe Street and put $300 worth of dog clothing, including two $100 coats, into a bag and left without attempting to pay.
On May 27, Halprin and a co-accused went to a Petstock at Delacombe Town Centre, this time stealing dog collars and other items by taking off the barcodes and placing them in a bag.
The co-accused left the store with the bag, while Halprin spoke to staff at the front counter, and leaving items of the counter before exiting the store.
On June 8, Halprin went to the La Trobe Street Petstock, Halprin went into the store and took a dog bed worth $140 and rushed out, the court heard.
Waiting was a white Toyota Corolla, which Halprin got into.
Staff at the Petstock contacted police.
Police found Halprin had been "rotating through stores" to commit the thefts.
When Halprin attended the Ballarat police station in August, her car matched the description from the June theft.
A final theft charge came from September 3 when Halprin went to Coles in Rufford Park and stole $258 worth of groceries.
The police prosecutor said from the medical report, Halprin did the "thefts for a thrill," and would often shoplift when bored.
The defence counsel said when the accused moved to Ballarat she was unable to find work and entered a "spiral effect of offending and reoffending."
Magistrates Saines said he was "far from satisfied it [mental health issues] excuses intentional, continuous dishonesty."
Once released from prison, Halprin will serve an 18-month corrections order and complete 120 hours of community work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.