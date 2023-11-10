Liam White celebrates Tour of Tassie stage one victory

Ballarat's Liam White had a 29th birthday to remember when he won the opening stage of the Tour of Tasmania on Thursday.
Riding for Team CCACHExPar Kup, he crossed the line marginally ahead of Mitchell McGovern and teammate William Heffernan.
All three were given the same time for 106km stage ofd the National Road Series.
The three riders led by more than three and a half minutes with 20km remaining.
White used his strong sprinting ability to close down on the leading pack before ensuring his front wheel crossed the line first.
Bonuss gave White a two-second lead in the general classification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.