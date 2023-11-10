See who took to the course for this year's Ballarat Men's Mental Health golf day

It could not be a more perfect day at the Ballarat Golf Club for the annual Ballarat Men's Mental Health golf day on Friday, November 10.
The event kicked off with a barbecue, with competitors in all sorts of colours taking to the course.
It is run by Ballarat Men's Mental Health which has built to 11 clinicians, male and female, to directly support men in their journey.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairmanager Andrew McPherson told The Courier earlier this week the organisation has see huge growth in recent years.
"As an organisation we've continued to grow. We've had 125 people come through the service and still have about 20 to 25 men actively seeking support at any one time," He said.
"We've started to extend our services...the beauty of online services is that it doesn't matter if they're far away when we can help via phone or video calls."
