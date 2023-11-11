How you can cut down on plastic waste at Christmas

Ballarat households generate on average 65 tonnes of landfill waste a day, which is anticipated to increase by 10 per cent over the Christmas and New Year period.
Environmental advocate Miree Hancock sat down with The Courier to discuss small changes residents can make to reduce waste over the holidays.
Ms Hancock said she has always been interested in humanitarian issues, but her time working as a nanny in Melbourne opened her eyes to the amount of plastic families with young children used.
"They buy all this plastic stuff and then use it for a couple of days, weeks if you're lucky," she said.
"That's not to mention all the sporty clothing that's synthetic, and the food snacks that are marketed to children, which are full of disposable plastic packaging."
Ms Hancock said she was passionate about small changes people can make to "live a better lifestyle that is not harming the planet".
She said often people celebrate holidays in the same way their parents did, or with the same traditions they used growing up, but a little bit of pre-planning means you can implement one or two changes each year.
If your family gatherings often have lots of leftovers and everyone takes a plate home, Ms Hancock recommends hosts asking guests to bring a container instead.
"Often leftovers are wrapped in foil or cling wrap," she said.
"That way those containers are reusable and there's zero waste in any of the leftover removal."
If there are lots of leftover food each year after a family get-together ask your guests to bring a container with their name on it.
This way leftovers can be handed out without using extra cling wrap or foil.
Ms Hancock said in season items would have had to travel a shorter distance to get to the grocery store.
"A hidden waste can be items not in season that have to come either from overseas or interstate where it is warmer or cooler."
Another option would be to use items from bulk food stores - this way if you are making something which requires a particular flour or other ingredient you only buy what you need.
"We have two bulk foods stores in Ballarat, the Ballarat WholeFoods collective and The Source, both of them are about protecting the environment and reducing food waste," Ms Hancock said.
If a Secret Santa style present swap is part of your family traditions, Ms Hancock said you could create a gift theme.
"You could say this year we're only giving gifts that are perishable, like bath bombs or cheese," she said.
Not all wrapping paper can be recycled because some have plastic film on them.
"Every year I see so much paper in recycling bins and I try to pull it all out and put it in the bin," Ms Hancock said.
Other alternatives could include newspaper or fabric.
If you are gifting someone a piece of clothing, this could even be used to wrap other presents rather than using wrapping paper.
Another item Ms Hancock said to be wary of is ribbons, which can sometimes be plastic-based.
"You can use natural things to decorate like wool, string or twine," she said.
Plant based embellishments like rosemary or flowers could also be used.
Ms Hancock recommends making mindful decisions about decorations which you can use year after year.
"I've bought decorations in the past that were very seasonal and on trend," she said.
"They were all neon and you look at them years later and think 'I am never going to use them again'."
Ms Hancock said to think about natural materials when it comes to decorations, like paper, cardboard, cotton, hemp, wool or twine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.