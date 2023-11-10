The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballan hoping for a crackerjack cup day

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock is leaving as little as possible to chance in pursuit of a hometown cup success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.