Ballan hoping for a crackerjack cup day

Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock is leaving as little as possible to chance in pursuit of a hometown cup success.
ATB has two runners in the $40,000 Community Bank Ballan and District Ballan Cup, 1512m at Geelong on Saturday.
Archie Alexander saddles up Crackerjack Prince for the syndicator and Warrnambool-based Tom Dabernig has Hasseltoff engaged.
Crackerjack Prince is chasing a second country cup in a row, being a last-start Avoca Cup winner.
Bred by ATB's Darren and Liz Dance, Crackerjack Prince is one of their favourites as a son of Crackerjack King.
ATB purchased a major share in Crackerjack King a decade ago in pursuit of their Melbourne Cup dream, but injury cut his racing career short after a handful of Australian starts.
Crackerjack Prince has the top weight of 60.5kg, but still looks well suited in the 12-strong field.
Hasseltoff is second-up as he looks to add to his four wins.
Ballan Jockey Club's only race meeting of the season features eight races.
Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney tackles the $80,000 Ararat Gold Cup, 2200m, on Sunday.
He has lightly raced Yellowbrick Road running off the back of a third in the Mortlake Cup.
As well as the Gold Cup, the Ararat Turf Club has attracted quality field for the $80,000 Ararat Bowl, 1300m.
