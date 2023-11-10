Moorabool fire contained after more than two hours

UPDATE
3pm Friday:
A Rowsley grassfire has been brought under control, more than two hours after it was first reported.
It is understood the blaze was contained to two hectares.
Temperatures in the area reached around 30 degree C o Friday afternoon and several firefighter rehabilitation vehicles were asked to attend - including a specialist CFA truck from Smythesdale.
Crews arrived from Bacchus Marsh, Parwan, Rowsley, Melton, Werribee, Wyndham Vale, Little River, Anakie, Coimadai and Balliang, Myrniong, Eynesbury and Mount Wallace.
A community warning about smoke remains in place and firefighters remain on scene blacking out hotspots. Moorabool Council is also sending in digging equipment.
There are unconfirmed reports a structure may be have been lost in the fire.
EARLIER:
A community advice warning has been issued for an out-of-control grassfire burning through the Rowsley Valley, east of Ballarat.
The warning covers Rowsley, Parwan,. parts of Balliang East and the Bacchus Marsh airport.
The grassfire was first reported at 12.30pm on Friday near the corner of Glenmore and Dog Trap Roads.
Within an hour and a half there were 20 fire fighting vehicles called to the blaze - which was burning in an easterly direction towards Parwan.
There are also unconfirmed reports a building may have been impacted.
Eleven fire trucks were at the fire as of 2pm - with another nine of the way.
Victoria Police have asked to attend for traffic management.
Vline said there were no delays to Ballarat-line trains at this stage.
