Two cardiac arrests, three heart surgeries: York defies the odds

More than once during their baby boy's battle for life, parents Maddi Hutchison and Josh Liston were told to prepare to come home without a baby - a sad journey they had tragically taken a little over a year earlier.
And when they finally did go to bring their little fighter York home for just the second time in his short life, they endured a terrifying complication when he suffered a cardiac arrest 450 metres from the hospital and were forced to give their son CPR until ambulance crews arrived.
But York, now 13 months, defied the odds to finally be enjoying life outside of hospital walls after three rounds of heart surgery - the first when he was just four days old.
York was born with a congenital heart defect on October 7, 2022, and has spent more than 220 days in hospital including the first three months of his life in the intensive care unit at the Royal Children's Hospital.
York was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, which prevents blood from flowing properly through the aortic valve of the heart, when Ms Hutchison was 26 weeks pregnant. Having lost their daughter to a congenital heart defect in 2021, Ms Hutchison was having regular ultrasounds to check on York's development when doctors discovered the defect.
Usually, babies born at full term with severe aortic stenosis have surgery at three to six days old but York decided to enter the world early and small, born at just before 36 weeks weighing 2.2 kilograms.
"They don't really like to operate until babies are three kilograms, but it wasn't something that could wait so they decided to go ahead with surgery on day four," Ms Hutchison said.
Doctors initially thought the aortic valve repair was a success, but less than two weeks later there was still too much pressure in York's heart and they could not wean him off the ventilator.
They decided to go down the "single ventricle pathway", essentially re-plumbing his heart to work with one ventricle pumping blood instead of two.
That involves three separate surgeries - the first two of which he had during his early months in hospital and a third which will be done when he is aged three to five.
"The whole first three months of his life was in ICU because he wasn't stable enough to be put on a ward," Ms Hutchison said.
All up he spent 105 days in ICU.
"He's always really done things on his own terms and he got a lot of nicknames in hospital including 'notorious', and 'little trouble maker' - he's always kept us and the nurses on our feet."
After he recovered the family finally made it back to their Winter Valley home, but their stay was short.
"We were home for five days and York ended up with rhinovirus and enterovirus so we spent 10 days in Ballarat Hospital then went back to the Royal Children's to have an echocardiogram," Ms Hutchison said.
"We got in the car and started to drive home and 450 metres from the hospital York went into cardiac arrest. We called the ambulance and fortunately we had both done first aid training so we started CPR and got him back within three to five minutes."
That was at the start of March, and they spent another three months in hospital looking for answers as to why York went in to cardiac arrest.
"We never got an answer, it's a mystery. We don't know if it was linked to the face he had a respiratory illness and that progressed to something more severe, or what," Ms Hutchison said.
A second cardiac arrest in July followed a procedure in hospital but again doctors could not identify the cause.
This time he bounced back quickly, spending just two weeks in hospital, and has been home ever since.
"He's the most easygoing kid. He's happy doing whatever you are doing and he's very social - more with adults than children probably due to fact he had around the clock nurses at his beck and call," Ms Hutchison said.
"He loves dogs, loves being outside with dad and we spend most of our day just going out for coffee and trying to live some normal life after spending so long living with no normality."
The couple's experience has taught them to live life to the fullest.
"There were times in ICU we were told to prepare to come home without a baby," Ms Hutchison said.
"We had lived that before - we had walked out of hospital not taking a baby home and we had multiple occasions we were told, 'we don't know this is going to end the way you want it to end' and to see where he is today and what he's achieved is incredible.
"We don't know what could happen tomorrow, we've experienced two cardiac arrests which on both occasions could have ended up as really awful situation and somehow he ends up coming out fighting.
"Nothing is guaranteed - we live every day knowing that and live the fullest lives we can."
During York's time in hospital, Ms Hutchison and Mr Liston, and other family members at times, lived at Ronald McDonald House facilities in Fitzroy and Parkville.
In total they had five stays over 218 nights before York returned home ... and stayed home.
"If we didn't have Ronald McDonald House there's no way we could have afforded to live in Melbourne," Ms Hutchison said.
"We spend all of our first big holidays there - Christmas, Easter ... and they go out of their way to make those things as special as possible in pretty average circumstances.
"It's a hidden gem and something no-one knows about until they need it but that's probably the hardest thing about it. People need to know about it because it needs the funding, sponsors and donations to continue to run."
Saturday, November 18, is McHappy Day, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House or you can buy a pair of silly socks, or helping hands, from McDonalds before. Donations can be made online at www.rmhc.org.au/give
