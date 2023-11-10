'Violence is a choice': magistrate sends strong message to perpetrators

A magistrate has called on men to "side-step" violence after sentencing a 26-year-old man to six months in jail after he violently assaulted his partner.
The man, who The Courier has chosen not to name for the safety of the victim, plead guilty to 10 charges including assault, in court on Friday, November 10.
In October, the court heard how on August 27, 2023, when the victim and the accused were driving in Sebastopol, the accused became aggressive and started to verbally abuse the woman.
"I'll show you what an abuser does," the man said before allegedly punching the woman with "extreme force" in the face.
After the attack, the man fled from the car, while the victim managed to park at ALDI Sebastopol where she was witnessed screaming in pain and with a significant amount of blood coming from her nose.
While paramedics assisted the woman, she allegedly continued to receive aggressive texts from her abuser calling her numerous derogatory names including a "f---g dog".
The man also took the victim's bag after assaulting her.
He was arrested on August 28 and was sentenced on November 10 at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said it was a serious assault.
"You were highly violent attacking upon her, punching her in the face in her car," he said.
"It was a significant injury with bleeding."
Magistrate Saines said he considered the theft another act of domestic violence, as it was a way to further act of "intimidation and humiliation."
He said the man needed to learn how to manage his anger.
"All family members do things that drive us nuts sometimes," he said.
"What you need to learn, especially males in our community, is the step to use violence can be removed.
"It is a choice to use violence. Belting the person who makes you feel angry is not the answer."
The man will need to spend a further three months in jail and upon release he will need to complete 60 hours community work in 12 months along with treatment.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
