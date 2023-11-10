What to say and do after suicide: welfare leaders face the question

INSTEAD OF: I know what you're going through. SAY: Grief is so unique for each person. What is it like for you?

INSTEAD OF: I'm sorry for your loss. SAY: I know there are no words to make it better. Just know that I'm here and want to support you however I can.

INSTEAD OF: You must be/feel... SAY: People can have lots of different feeling/reactions. What has it been like for you?

INSTEAD OF: Don't feel that way. SAY: It sounds like you're feeling... I'm here if you want to share more.

INSTEAD OF: You're so strong. SAY: You're doing a great job under the circumstances.