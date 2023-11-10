What to say and do after suicide: welfare leaders face the question

April Burgoyne is not a counsellor but knows she has a key role to play in helping tackle the city's high suicide rate.
Ms Burgoyne is the Cultural Care Connect network coordinator for Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative.
The program, which went live mid-year, is a holistic prevention program and while focused on the region's First Nations peoples, is a key piece of the bigger picture.
Ms Burgoyne was among more than 30 representatives from different health and welfare organisations learning and sharing advice for what to do and say in the wake of lives lost to suicide.
The forum, led by StandBy Support After Suicide and Wellways, ultimately aims to save lives, knowing those bereaved by suicide are at a higher risk of suicide amid ongoing ripple effects.
"It's good to connect and share cultural understandings to help up-skill other service organisations and to help up-skill our community in return," Ms Burgoyne said.
Ballarat has one of the nation's highest suicide rates.
The BADAC program stems from a National Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation move in post and prevention crisis support for Indigenous communities.
Ms Burgoyne said this was focused on Aboriginal circle elements for social and emotional well-being support, including connections to ancestor spirit, culture, community and Country and kinship.
At the same time, it was vital to work closely with other community organisations, such as StandBy Support After Suicide, headspace Ballarat and Grampians Health to best guide an individual in their needs and foster deeper cultural understandings among other support agencies.
StandBy Support After Suicide's western Victoria program coordinator Kristy Steenhuis said it all came back to collaboration and helping each other.
Ms Steenhuis works predominantly in the postvention space, called in to work with families, loved ones and organisations in the wake of a life lost to suicide.
One of the biggest barriers in her work has been awareness.
"A lot of people have never heard of our service, that if someone's bereaved, we're someone to call," Ms Steenhuis said. "...It is so important to up-skill the community and all service providers."
For Ms Burgoyne, there is still much work to do in developing what BADAC can offer.
She said a long-term goal was after-hours crisis support. While BADAC has crisis support in business hours, Ms Burgoyne said a lot of clients reported needing to go to the hospital emergency department and have the traumatic experience of having to re-tell their stories without a warm hand-over.
She also hoped to develop healing workshops with other health organisations to promote cultural awareness.
Meanwhile, Ms Steenhuis hoped the big takeaways from the health forum was in what to do and say when someone was bereaved by suicide, whether this be in work or personal lives.
In sharing this, Ms Steenhuis said there was greater chance to educate the community and help to best guide people to professional supports they might need.
The main messages are to listen and be with them in their pain, to be patient, to offer practical support and to encourage them to seek professional help.
Advice from StandBy Support After Suicide:
Small gestures make a big difference, tiny pebbles make wide ripples.
Standby Support After Suicide can be contacted on 1300 727 247.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
