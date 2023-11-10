CHFL: Ballan announces playing coach

Ballan has filled its senior coaching position.
The Blues have appointed reigning best and fairest Harley Bongart for the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season.
Bongart fills the vacancy left by Shannan Broadbent, who left after one year at the helm.
Bongart steps up from the captaincy role for what will be his sixth active season since returning the club.
Ballan president David O'Hanlon said Bongart had been a fantastic senior player, representing Ballan exceptionally well in the CHFL in a career which also spanned the Riddell District and Ballarat leagues.
"He is a regular top 10 player in the CHFL, leading on and off field, and demonstrating a level of commitment that is second to none.
"We're very happy to appoint him to this role for next season," he said.
Ballan has also recruited Blake Colley from reigning BFNL premier Darley as an assistant coach.
Colley made 12 senior appearances for the Devils, including one final, but did not play in the grand final.
Former senior coach Tristan Batten and longstanding club identity Luke Mullane will join Colley as assistant coaches.
Bongart played junior football with Melton in the Riddell District league and Ballan, making his senior debut with the Values in 2011 while still playing under-18s.
He moved to Melton in 2013 and stayed there for three years before going to Melton Centrals in the RDFL in 2016.
The tough onballer has been with Ballan since 2018.
Colley has played all his football with Darley, making his senior debut and playing a handful of games with Western Jets in the TAC Cup in 2018.
Ballan is the last club to appoint a senior coach in the CHFL.
