From cutting edge tech to vintage pubs: How Ballarat's businesses are succeeding

Dominic Crawley and Matt Penhall might not have intended to be running Silicon Valley-esque businesses out of Ballarat, but now they are tracking cars and streamlining construction businesses across the country.
The pair met while working at the Flecknoe Building inside co-working space Runway, and are an example of Ballarat's business community working together.
Mr Penhall founded Protekt, a GPS tracking system which helps companies keep track of their vehicle fleets.
The idea for the software was sparked while he was working on a remote mine in Queensland.
"One of the guy's wife's car had been stolen while we were away," he said.
"He asked me to have a look into GPS tracking systems."
With the help of data scientist Dr Robert Layton, Mr Penhall started to work on the system.
"Very early on it was basically a location on a map and we've now morphed into a fully managed fleet platform," Mr Penhall said.
Meanwhile, BASECON director Mr Crawley had not intended to become a software developer.
He had worked in the construction and project management space for nearly two decades.
The idea behind the software was to streamline business processes like managing invoices.
"It was never to go to the market, it was just solely for us," Mr Crawley.
"I thought this would be a really easy project and it would take me a month, but it took me five years to get it to where it is now."
Contractors have picked up the software from working with the company and are now implementing it in their own businesses.
Together, Mr Crawly's software called BASEAPP and Protekt can be integrated together as one package.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows business areas like healthcare, food services, science and technology, arts, recreation and construction have all been growing in Ballarat between 2015 and 2022.
The construction category had the most businesses in Ballarat during 2015 and 2022.
In 2022, it accounted for 23 per cent of the businesses recorded.
The data is based on Australian Business Numbers (ABN), which means a high number of construction businesses could account for a large number of sole traders - more than half the construction businesses have no other employees.
Ballarat has seen rapid construction and infrastructure growth as the city's population increases, including the western growth zone and council developments in the Bridge Mall.
"Council can do things around the infrastructure, we were not responsible for putting the businesses in there and what that will be," City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said.
"But if we create the right environment ... hopefully the business community will then follow."
Food services continued to expand in the city, with the development of the Armstrong Street North food precinct and national recognition of our restaurants in the Good Food Guide.
The accommodation and food services category has the most number of businesses that employ between 20 and 199 employees.
Ballarat's rich history and distinctive look drew long-time hospitality professionals Dean Mangion and Gigi Milone to the city.
Originally from London, they moved from Apollo Bay to Ballarat in 2021 to take over the Royal Oak Hotel.
Mr Mangion said everything fell into place when they moved their life to Ballarat.
"The Royal Oak became available for lease, one thing led to another and we packed up our stuff," he said.
At the end of 2022 the pair took over the Queen's Head Hotel, and Mr Mangion said the Ballarat business community had been friendly.
"Lots of regulars are retired business people in Ballarat, it's always nice to hear their feedback," he said.
"Everyone's quite supportive."
Retail has remained the sixth biggest category in Ballarat businesses.
Between 2015 and 2022, the category has grown by 14 per cent.
Real estate agents have previously told The Courier big brands are looking positively at the greater Ballarat region, proved by the addition of Country Road in October and the expansion of Officeworks on Creswick Road now under way.
Both projects have involved large upfront investments from the brands.
The city's reputation as a great space for the arts community continues to attract new residents and new recreational businesses have started in response to a growing population.
This includes places like Friction Bouldering and Escape Smash Play Ballarat.
Committee for Ballarat chairman George Fong said developing Ballarat to be an attractive option for businesses has been a joint effort between Committee, Commerce Ballarat and council.
He said Committee was continuing to advocate for more infrastructure and the "resilience of sustainable power".
"That is something that can be appealing to a lot of big businesses."
Bigger businesses need data centres in order to securely store sensitive information, he added.
Ballarat has a centre run by IBM in Mount Helen, and Mr Fong said there were others eyeing our city as a viable option.
"This will assist in the viability of bigger businesses coming in and making sure they've got safe networking facilities," he said.
Mr Fong said Ballarat was fortunate to have academic institutions to support new businesses with talent.
"An example of this is we've got a new training centre for renewable energy technologies at the TAFE and the university," he said.
"The idea is to train up people who can work on wind farms and solar panels so we do not need to import them from overseas."
Mr Penhall's Protekt co-founder, data scientist Dr Layton, completed his PhD in data science and cyber crime at Federation University and also teaches Python coding, and had previously worked at the Mount Helen IBM campus.
"There are some super talented guys here," Mr Penhall said.
"They don't like living in the big cities and people like Dr Layton are looking to bring up their families here."
Cr Hudson said it was important for the council "to actively demonstrate we are open for business".
"It's about job creation, which contributes opportunities to share wealth and prosperity amongst our community," he said.
"It is about having a good sense that people can come and invest in Ballarat - that we do want to see business continue to grow."
Cr Hudson said the Ballarat Western Employment Zone (BWEZ) was an example of the kind of forward planning needed to keep attracting businesses to the area.
"I think we've been the envy of other areas that have put in place an employment zone," he said.
"As interest in that site continues to evolve ... it's time we really think about what is the next BWEZ, where will that be located, that has equally good transport links."
Meanwhile planning for the residential Northern Growth Zone is underway, with the Victorian Planning Authority in talks with key stakeholders.
Commerce Ballarat treasurer Ewen Fletcher said the city's proximity to Melbourne gives businesses the "best of both worlds".
"We have the advantages of regional living," he said.
"However, we've also got the proximity to Melbourne ... new businesses can get established in Ballarat."
"But depending on the business type, they can also operate in Melbourne."
While there are a number of aspects which allow Ballarat to attract businesses to the area, Mr Fletcher said our strong community was another asset.
"For a lot of new business owners this has made it possible for them to feel confident enough to start their businesses and feel like they have support along the way," he said.
This could come in the form of formal support like networking events, which bring together business owners of all experience levels, or informal support "just by welcoming other businesses".
Mr Crawley and Mr Penhall came together because of their proximity within the co-working space.
Mr Penhall said spaces like those at Runway were important for businesses.
"Just working in and around other startups, it's always good to see what other people are doing with different programs," he said.
"Some people get a bit funny about others potentially stealing ideas, but that is not the case."
Mr Crawley found a central location for his business was the best option for his team.
They had moved out to a space in Alfredton but found they missed being a part of the vibrancy of the Ballarat central business district.
"Being a small business is a very lonely place, sometimes it is very isolating," he said,
"The shared space is good and even just being in town is great because you can just grab those resources you need and you can bounce things off people."
To keep creating an environment where more businesses can grow, Mr Fletcher said it would be important to develop easy access to education resources.
"A large proportion of small businesses don't see out their three-year birthday," he said.
"People who start their businesses are very good at doing a particular part of the industry they got into, but may not know a great deal as business owners."
Mr Fletcher said it would also help new or emerging businesses if there was less red tape.
"Business owners can often get very overwhelmed with all the requirements that they need to meet at a local, state and federal level," he said.
"That's a tricky one to work through," but it is something the community could advocate together on, Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fong said there was not one action you could point to for improving business opportunities in Ballarat.
Rather it is a combination of many different aspects which could all come together.
The chamber of commerce, committee and council will continue to build business infrastructure to attract opportunities, but other aspects of liveability in the city will also need to keep up.
"One of the things that we need is the ability to have the workforce," Mr Fong said.
"We've been very active in the area of advocating for an increased number of mixed, infill and social housing."
"A lot of that will impact the kind of workforce we can get here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.