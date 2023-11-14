The Courier
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Business

From cutting edge tech to vintage pubs: How Ballarat's businesses are succeeding

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dominic Crawley and Matt Penhall might not have intended to be running Silicon Valley-esque businesses out of Ballarat, but now they are tracking cars and streamlining construction businesses across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help