Cat owners urged to keep pets inside amid feline health crisis

Ballarat Animal Shelter will no longer accept unvaccinated cats at its facilities, as a feline health crisis sweeps the nation.
The Australian Veterinary Association said complicated supply problems post COVID-19 had led to a shortage of cat vaccines, which is expected to continue until 2024.
Owing to the shortage, experts have warned Australia is on the cusp of a feline health catastrophe, with RSPCA shelters in some states no longer accepting unvaccinated cats.
In a statement, City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson said the council was aware of the shortage of F3 cat vaccines.
"This may impact the Ballarat Animal Shelter as we are unable to accept unvaccinated cats, as this may compromise the health of the cats coming into our care," Ms Robertson said.
"Given the fluid nature of the worldwide vaccine shortage, we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves."
Eureka Veterinary Hospital's Dr Claire Rose said the clinic had been running low on several types of cat vaccines for the past 12 months.
She urged cat owners to keep their pets inside and away from other cats, as the risk of spreading disease continues to grow.
Kittens are the most susceptible to spreading illnesses as they don't have protection from past vaccines, so Dr Rose said older cat owners should consider delaying their pet's vaccination to help preserve medical reserves.
"We [need to] prioritise the stock that we do have for our kittens, who, if they don't get these vaccines, could have deadly consequences," Dr Rose said.
"Vet clinics may start to advise older cat owners they need to delay their vaccinations."
Dr Rose said she was concerned feline foster carers would start to come under pressure as shelters started to reject cats.
"Foster carers do a lot of work through cat lover organisations to keep cats and kittens out of the shelter system," she said.
"We've only got so many foster carers out there as well, which will make things a lot more difficult."
In a statement provided to The Courier an RSPCA spokesperson said the organisation had paused all feline vaccines for privately owned cats so it could prioritise availability for shelter animals.
They said the shortage had not affected the RSPCA's ability to admit cats into their Victorian shelters, but were closely monitoring the situation and would make changes if necessary.
The statement also warned people with travel plans it may become difficult to find boarding facilities for cats over the holiday period if they haven't been vaccinated.
"During this period, we encourage people with cats and kittens to consider keeping pets indoors with no socialisation with animals from other households," the statement said.
"Owners should speak to their regular clinic to check when their pet's vaccine is due and about whether their animal can delay vaccination.
"It's important to remember many boarding facilities won't take pets that are unvaccinated and owners who are travelling over the festive season may need to consider sourcing a sitter."
