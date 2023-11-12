The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Cat owners urged to keep pets inside amid feline health crisis

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
November 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat Animal Shelter will no longer accept unvaccinated cats at its facilities, as a feline health crisis sweeps the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.