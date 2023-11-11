UPDATE: Power slowly returning to Ballarat after almost 2000 properties left in the dark

UPDATED: Power is slowly returning to central Ballarat after almost 2000 properties lost power this afternoon.
Power outages were first noticed at 12.15pm, however much of the city had regained power by just after 1pm, with Powercor reporting at 1.08 that just 227 properties were now without electricity.
The cause of the outage is still to be determined.
EARLIER: Much of central Ballarat has lost power on Saturday afternoon.
Powercor is reporting that almost 2000 customers have lost power across the central part of the city.
Lights also are out on Creswick Road and near the Ballarat Showgrounds where hundreds of people are enjoying the Show in perfect weather conditions.
Powercor's website says the outage stretches from south of Eyre Street to the northern suburbs of Ballarat, with - as of 12.19pm - 1914 customers are without power.
The Courier has attempted to contact Powercor for an update, however as yet has not received a response.
It is not known what has caused the outage, with Powercor's website saying the cause remains 'under investigation'.
More to come
