BCA REVIEW | East win outright, Bacchus Marsh and Golden Point win thrillers

Buninyong 146 and 100 def by East Ballarat 6-210 and 2-36
East Ballarat picked up a valuable outright win against a disappointing Buninyong which collapsed in its second innings to be all out in less than 25 overs.
It always looked like a tough day at the office for Bunnies when East Ballarat needed less than 50 runs to take the first innings lead, but they didn't really help themselves when it came to batting a second time.
As expected, the Hawks jumped out of the blocks scoring at more than a run a ball as they looked to put a gap between the teams.
They would declare their innings closed after just 35 overs at 6-210 with Harli Givvens (45) and Harry Ganley (33no) taking over from where Lewis Hodgins left off last week with his 62.
Buninyong needed to bat out most of the day to stave off the outright, but Will Hodgins also left off from where was last week, taring the heart out of the Bunnies batting.
Hodgins was almost unplayable, picking up six wickets in just nine overs, to finish with 6-39 as Buninyong crashed to be all out for just 100. It brought his total for the game to 10 in a eye-catching performance.
It left East Ballarat needing just 36 to win, a target it reached in just 11 overs for the loss of two wickets.
Ballarat-Redan 162 def Darley 97
A six-wicket haul from Nathan Patrikeos has led Ballarat-Redan to one of its best wins in year, taking out Darley at Darley Park.
With just 164 on the board to defend, the Two Swords needed a special effort from their bowlers and it was the playing-coach who delivered in spades, finishing with figures of 6-29 as Darley crashed to be all out for 97.
Patrikeos and his skipper Jayden Hayes would snare all 10 wickets with Hayes finishing with 4-28 off his 17 overs.
In a disappointing batting effort from the home side, only Drew Locke with 34 and Lachlan Herring with 24 showed any sort of resistance with the blade as Darley collapsed to be all out in less than 45 overs.
The writing was on the wall early when Darley slumped to 5-33, but Locke and Herring got a partnership going and for a brief period, Darley looked a chance, but when Herring was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Hayes, the match turned again as the Two Swords ran riot through the tail.
Patrikeos said it was one of those days where everything worked for his side.
"Everyone bowled pretty well to be honest, we've shared around the wickets the last few wickets, Jayden and I got lucky today to get the wickets," he said.
"We thought last week our score was a little bit under par, but we didn't know what the weather would do during the week, we had no idea what we were going to get, but the deck was pretty similar to last week.
"Darley went pretty hard early and we were lucky enough to get a couple of wickets early. I think if they had have taken it into the 70th or 80th over, they probably would have got there."
The Two Swords now sit 4-1 and with a victory at Darley Park giving the team plenty of confidence to move forward
"You don't win too often at Darley," Patrikeos said. To be 4-1, it gives us that belief going forward. We really believe in the way we are playing, how positive we are in the players we have.
"If you had have said we'd be 4-1 after 5 games you would take that every day. We're beating teams around us too, we need to continue to do that."
Golden Point 162 def Wendouree 149
Golden Point has held on in a thriller against Wendouree after Josh Pegg caught and bowled number 11 Tom Godson with Red Caps just 13 runs adrift of the Pointees.
Godson (36) and Tom Batters (7no) batted brilliantly for the final wicket, coming together at 9-103 to take the Red Caps right up to Golden Point's total.
But Pegg finally made the break through to continue his team's perfect start to the year.
While Wendouree knows it's a long season ahead, it needs to fix its batting up in coming weeks after the top-order crashed to 4-41 last week.
The middle order didn't fare much better as the Red Caps slumped to 9-103 before the final wicket heroics nearly brought them home.
For Golden Point, Simon Ogilvie carried on his form with the bat last week, snaring four wickets to lead all-comers on the field, while Andrew Warrick picked up three vital wickets included Mick Nolan for 45, the one batter who stood tall against the Pointees attack.
Pegg said the game got too close for comfort, but praised the batting of Godson and Batters as "incredible".
"I thought it was a huge team effort to restrict them to what we did after only making 160-odd the previous week," he said. "They really threw everything at us and we were lucky to get across the line.
"It's a huge result for us knowing that we've played and beaten East and Wendouree the past two matches, last year's grand finalists. It instills the confidence in the group that we are doing the right thing.
Should Ogilvie miss out on the three votes at the end of the season, an inquiry will need to be launched because he alone was the reason Golden Point won this game after his superb 96 last week gave his side a defendable total.
"It was one of the better individual performances I've seen," Pegg said. "To follow up his 96 last week with 18 overs into the breeze was a huge effort.
"He set the energy for the whole team and we followed him."
Brown Hill 187 def by Bacchus Marsh 9-188
Bacchus Marsh scored its second win of the season, snatching victory from Brown Hill by just one wicket in arguably the best game of the BCA season.
Brown Hill looked home when Viraj Pushpakumara claimed Connor Ascough's wicket, leaving Bacchus Marsh at 9-173, still 15 runs short of victory.
But numbers 10 and 11, Jack Powell and Taeje Baker dug in for the last 10 overs of the contest, crawling their way to the total, Powell hitting a three off the first ball of the 71st over to snatch the win for his side.
Earlier, Bacchus Marsh looked to be well in control when it reached 4-105. James Lidgett opened the batting, making a classy 41 while Nick Strangio continued his outstanding season seemingly in control for his 26.
But when Strangio fell, the nerves started around the Bacchus Marsh camp as Brown Hill sensed the win.,
It was an all-round bowling performance from the Bulls which brought them back into the contest with Pushpahumara and Lahiro Gunasighe each picking up two wickets.
Bacchus Marsh coach Paul Baker said his team had learned a lot in recent weeks about batting to the end.
"It was a good gutsy win," he said. "We've done a lot of work over the past month or six weeks in understanding we have to bat longer and deeper. The tail all batted quite well to be honest.
"It was a good pitch, they were able to hit the ball through, it was a lovely cover drive that got us the final runs."
Baker said the past two rounds on the road, for two wins had given his side a lot of confidence.
"They are stepping up to every challenge, you win some, you lose some," he said.
"I hope they are earning respect in the competition, it's tough going and they've got to hang on in and they are doing that.
"Brown Hill came hard at us after tea and we lost a couple of wickets in clumps which hurt us, but we've learned if we lose one or two in a hurry, it's time to dig in and we managed to do that and hang in."
Mount Clear 210 def Naps-Sebas 133
A stunning after-tea collapse from Naps-Sebas has handed Mount Clear a convincing win.
Ajay Mada and Ashley George produced a spectacular spell straight after the break to hand Mount Clear an impressive 83-run win, when at the break it looked like being a close finish.
Naps-Sebas went into tea at 5-125 in the chase of Mount Clear's 210. Tom Appleton was leading the Naps-Sebas team unbeaten on 21 and appeared set to take control.
But his wicket straight after the the break caused an almighty shift in momentum.
Mada and George would combined to take 4-0 across three over as Naps-Sebas went from fell from 5-125 to 9-125 and all out for just 133.
Mada snared 5-44 from his 18.3 overs, while George was on target and stingy in giving away runs, finishing with 4-31 off his 20 overs, which included 12 maidens.
FIRST XI SCORES
Buninyong v East Ballarat
Buninyong Batting
Mitchell Tierney c: Joshua Brown b: William Hodgins 10
Naditha Tissera c: Harli Givvens b: William Hodgins 2
Rory Fisher c: Samuel Cocks b: Lewis Hodgins 35
Rupinder Singh c: Lewis Hodgins b: William Hodgins 0
Harrison Bond lbw: Harry Ganley 4
Bailey Ryan c: ? b: Harry Ganley 48
Brad Byrnes lbw: Harli Givvens 14
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage c: Jacob Eyersb: William Hodgins 15
Campbell Palmer b: Joshua Brown 2
Wasim Ali c&b: Harry Ganley 7
Hudson Palmer not out 3
Extras 6
Total 146 (62.3 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-2 Naditha Tissera, 2-17 Mitchell Tierney, 3-17 Rupinder Singh, 4-48 Harrison Bond, 5-58 Rory Fisher, 6-86 Brad Byrnes, 7-105 Prabath Ranaweera koralalage, 8-115 Campbell Palmer, 9-130 Wasim Ali, 10-146 Bailey Ryan
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 13-4-1-22, William Hodgins 14-3-4-40, Lewis Hodgins 10-0-1-23, Harry Ganley 8.3-2-3-19, Abhilasha Rodrigo 6-3-0-6, Harli Givvens 7-3-1-17, Finlay Baker 4-0-0-13
East Ballarat Batting
Lewis Hodgins c: Bailey Ryan b: Naditha Tissera 62
Harli Givvens b: Naditha Tissera 45
Samuel Cocks b: Naditha Tissera 28
Harry Ganley not out 33
Jacob Eyers c: Rupinder Singh b: Prabath Ranaweera koralalage 16
Finlay Baker b: Naditha Tissera 7
Chris Jerram run out 0
Joshua Brown not out 7
Extras 12
Total 6-210d (35 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-90 Lewis Hodgins, 2-139 Harli Givvens, 3-140 Samuel Cocks, 4-161 Jacob Eyers, 5-174 Finlay Baker, 6-180 Chris Jerram
Buninyong Bowling: Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 12-0-1-61, Hudson Palmer 5-0-0-44, Mitchell Tierney 3-0-0-23, Wasim Ali 5-0-0-46, Naditha Tissera 10-1-4-32
Buninyong Batting (Second innings)
Mitchell Tierney c: Harli Givvens b: William Hodgins 5
Naditha Tissera c: Finlay Baker b: William Hodgins 28
Rory Fisher c: Jacob Eyers b: William Hodgins 0
Rupinder Singh b: William Hodgins 0
Brad Byrnes c: Jacob Eyers b: Joshua Brown 1
Harrison Bond b: William Hodgins 16
Bailey Ryan c: ? b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 30
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage c: Joshua Brownb: William Hodgins 6
Campbell Palmer run out 10
Wasim Ali lbw: Harry Ganley 0
Hudson Palmer not out 0
Extras 4
Total 100 (24.1 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-17 Mitchell Tierney, 2-17 Rory Fisher, 3-29 Rupinder Singh, 4-30 Brad Byrnes, 5-34 Naditha Tissera, 6-67 Harrison Bond, 7-81 Prabath Ranaweera koralalage, 8-86 Bailey Ryan, 9-87 Wasim Ali, 10-100 Campbell Palmer
East Ballarat Bowling (Second innings): Joshua Brown 6.1-1-26, William Hodgins 9-1-6-39, Harry Ganley 6-2-1-18, Abhilasha Rodrigo 3-0-1-13
East Ballarat (second innings)
Harli Givvens b: Naditha Tissera 5
Finlay Baker lbw: Campbell Palmer 10
Samuel Cocks not out 20
Tom Walton not out 3
Extras 1
Total 2-39 (11.4 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-7 Harli Givvens, 2-35 Finlay Baker
Buninyong Bowling (second innings): Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 3-2-0-6, Naditha Tissera 4-1-1-6, Rupinder Singh 2-0-0-16, Mitchell Tierney1.4-0-0-7, Campbell Palmer 1-0-1-3
Brown Hill v Bacchus Marsh
Brown Hill Batting
Nathan Porter c&b: Jack Powell 18
Ryan Knowles c&b: Jack Powell 33
Akila Lakshan b: Nick Strangio 11
Jason Knowles c: Taeje Baker b: Armi Wakefield 33
Lahriu Gunasinhage c&b: Nick Strangio 2
Martin Porter c: Taeje Baker b: Armi Wakefield 2
Viraj Pushpakumara c: Alex Porter b: Armi Wakefield 10
Nick Cochrane b: Jared Taylor 32
Kento Dobell c: Ryan Brown b: Jack Powell 19
Shashi Fernando not out 20
Tom Bourke-Finn b: Angus Jones 4
Extras 3
Total 187 (80 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-47 Ryan Knowles, 2-58 Nathan Porter, 3-68 Akila Lakshan, 4-74 Lahriu Gunasinhage, 5-99 Jason Knowles, 6-104 Martin Porter, 7-119 Viraj Pushpakumara, 8-160 Kento Dobell, 9-168 Nick Cochrane, 10-187 Tom Bourke-Finn
Bacchus Marsh Bowling: Jared Taylor 9-2-1-24, Angus Jones 8-2-1-21, Nick Strangio 17-8-2-28, Thomas Wardell 4-0-0-19, Jack Powell 28-8-3-48, Armi Wakefield 14-3-3-45
Bacchus Marsh Batting
James Lidgett b: Shashi Fernando 41
Alex Porter c: Akila Lakshan b: Kento Dobell 5
Nick Strangio c: Akila Lakshan b: Lahriu Gunasinhage 26
Armi Wakefield b: Jason Knowles 11
Ryan Brown lbw: Viraj Pushpakumara 2
Thomas Wardell c: Viraj Pushpakumara b: Lahriu Gunasinhage 21
Connor Ascough b: Viraj Pushpakumara 33
Jared Taylor c: Akila Lakshan b: Tom Bourke-Finn 8
Angus Jones run out: Akila Lakshan, Nick Cochrane 16
Jack Powell not out 7
Taeje Baker not out 8
Extras 10
Total 9-188 (70.1 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-25 Alex Porter, 2-55 James Lidgett, 3-72 Armi Wakefield, 4-75 Ryan Brown, 5-105 Nick Strangio, 6-113 Thomas Wardell, 7-125 Jared Taylor, 8-173 Angus Jones, 9-173 Connor Ascough
Brown Hill Bowling: Tom Bourke-Finn 11-2-1-28, Kento Dobell 5-1-1-18, Jason Knowles 12-2-1-36, Shashi Fernando 10.1-2-1-35, Viraj Pushpakumara 23-8-2-38, Lahriu Gunasinhage 9-3-2-28
Darley v Ballarat-Redan
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Randhir Sandhu b: Liam Cornford 52
Max Riding c: Liam Cornford b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 0
Robert Hind c: Brodie Ward b: Liam Cornford 27
Zac Jenkins b: Hasitha Wickramasinghe 2
Jayden Hayes obstructing field 42
Connor Ronan c: Benjamin Longhurst b: Liam Cornford 0
Riley Fisher lbw: Dilan Silva 11
David Carton c: Rockey Hoey b: Dilan Silva
Michael Hayes not out 16
Matthew Aikman c: Rockey Hoey b: Hasitha Wickramasinghe 1
Nathan Patrikeos c: Drew Locke b: Hasitha Wickramasinghe 0
Extras 13
Total 164 (78 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-10 Max Riding, 2-81 Robert Hind, 3-88 Randhir Sandhu, 4-90 Zac Jenkins, 5-93 Connor Ronan, 6-122 Riley Fisher, 7-124 David Carton, 8-151 Jayden Hayes, 9-160 Matthew Aikman, 10-164 Nathan Patrikeos
Darley Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 12-1-1-27, Benjamin Longhurst 7-1-0-26, Chamika Sattambi 4-1-0-6, Hasitha Wickramasinghe 22-8-3-40, Liam Cornford 23-5-3-35, Dilan Silva 10-0-2-26
Darley Batting
Dilan Chandima c: Max Riding b: Nathan Patrikeos 10
Rockey Hoey c: Robert Hind b: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Brodie Ward c: Connor Ronan b: Jayden Hayes 12
Lachlan Herring lbw: Jayden Hayes 24
Hasitha Wickramasinghe c: David Carton b: Nathan Patrikeos 7
Ethan Thewma b: Nathan Patrikeos 3
Drew Locke b: Jayden Hayes 34
Madushanka Ekanayaka c: Zac Jenkins b: Jayden Hayes 11
Liam Cornford lbw: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Benjamin Longhurst not out 1
Chamika Sattambi b: Nathan Patrikeos 2
Extras 4
Total 97 (44.4 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-3 Rockey Hoey, 2-10 Dilan Chandima, 3-15 Brodie Ward, 4-22 Hasitha Wickramasinghe, 5-33 Ethan Thewma, 6-71 Lachlan Herring, 7-92 Drew Locke, 8-94 Liam Cornford, 9-94 Madushanka Ekanayaka, 10-97 Chamika Sattambi
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 13.4-2-6-29, Matthew Aikman 8-3-0-15, Jayden Hayes 17-5-4-28, Michael Hayes 3-0-0-14, Zac Jenkins 3-0-0-10
Mount Clear v Naps-Sebas
Mount Clear Batting
Joel Moriarty b: Luke Corden 9
Matt Ward c: Jarryd Price b: Sajith Dissanayaka 38
Thomas Le Lievre b: Luke Corden 49
Kylan Jans c: Jarryd Price b: Dylan Price 5
Jacob Smith c: Luke Corden b: Sajith Dissanayaka 6
Aidyn Matheson lbw: Sajith Dissanayaka 0
Hugh McGregor b: Zac Healy 28
Ajay Mada st: Jarryd Price b: Sajith Dissanayaka 13
Lachlan Payne c: Jarryd Price b: Zac Healy 25
Ashley George not out 24
Private player b: Dylan Price 4
Extras 9
Total 210 (70 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-24 Joel Moriarty, 2-66 Matt Ward, 3-83 Kylan Jans, 4-110 Jacob Smith, 5-110 Aidyn Matheson, 6-116 Thomas Le Lievre, 7-139 Ajay Mada, 8-174 Hugh McGregor, 9-185 Lachlan Payne, 10-210 Private player
Naps-Sebas Bowling: Harry Peirson 12-4-0-48, Luke Corden 19-7-2-45, Zac Healy 8-1-2-13, Sajith Dissanayaka 20-6-4-51, Dylan Price 11-2-2-44
Naps Sebas Batting
Sajith Dissanayaka b: Ajay Mada 0
Nathan Doonan c: Jacob Smith b: Ashley George 40
Daniel Scott b: Ajay Mada 12
Dylan Price b: Ashley George 15
Luke Corden c: Joel Moriarty b: Private player 19
Tom Appleton c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 21
Jarryd Price lbw: Ashley George 5
Corey Hucker c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 0
Dylan York b: Ajay Mada 7
Harry Peirson b: Ashley George 0
Zac Healy not out 1
Extras 13
Total 133 (57.3 Overs)
Fall of Wickets:1-0 Sajith Dissanayaka, 2-50 Nathan Doonan, 3-72 Daniel Scott, 4-76 Dylan Price, 5-109 Luke Corden, 6-125 Tom Appleton, 7-125 Corey Hucker, 8-125 Jarryd Price, 9-125 Harry Peirson, 10-133 Dylan York
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada18.3-7-5-44, Lachlan Payne 12-2-0-32, Ashley George 20-12-4-31, Thomas Le Lievre 4-1-0-6, Private playe 3-0-1-8
Golden Point v Wendouree
Golden Point Batting
Joshua Pegg b: Ash McCafferty 0
Simon Ogilvie b: Tom Batters 96
Joshua White c: Tom Batters b: Tom Godson 14
Manjula De Zoysa stumped b: Sam Peeters 15
Lukas Pegg b: Ash McCafferty 4
Lachlan Anderson lbw: Lucas Argall 0
Darcy Aitken b: Tom Batters 11
Mohomed Feshal b: Lucas Argall 4
Andrew Falkner c: Monty Maloney b: Cole Roscholler 6
Andrew Warrick c: Mick Nolan b: Lucas Argall 0
Daniel McDonald not out 0
Extras 12
Total 162 (54.4 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-0 Joshua Pegg, 2-81 Joshua White, 3-117 Manjula De Zoysa, 4-123 Lukas Pegg, 5-124 Lachlan Anderson, 6-141 Simon Ogilvie, 7-152 Darcy Aitken, 8-152 Mohomed Feshal, 9-162 Andrew Falkner, 10-162 Andrew Warrick
Wendouree Bowling: Ash McCafferty 11-3-2-34, Tom Batters 13-5-2-23, Sam Peeters 7-0-1-41, Tom Godson 7-2-1-31, Lucas Argall 14-4.-7-3-22, Cole Roscholler 2-2-0-0
Wendouree Batting
Cole Roscholler c: Andrew Warrick b: Simon Ogilvie 28
Stephen Segrave b: Andrew Warrick 1
Lucas Argall c: Andrew Falknerb: Simon Ogilvie 1
Heath Pyke lbw: Mohomed Feshal 8
Mick Nolan c: Andrew Falkner b: Andrew Warrick 45
Monty Maloney c: Andrew Falkner b: Andrew Warrick 2
Liam Wood c: Joshua Pegg b: Simon Ogilvie 12
Ash McCafferty c: Andrew Falkner b: Simon Ogilvie 5
Sam Peeters lbw: Joshua Pegg 0
Tom Batters not out 7
Tom Godson c&b: Joshua Pegg 36
Extras 4
Total 149 (81.5 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-15 Stephen Segrave, 2-28 Lucas Argall, 3-31 Cole Roscholler, 4-41 Heath Pyke, 5-55 Monty Maloney, 6-98 Mick Nolan, 7-98 Liam Wood, 8-103 Sam Peeters, 9-103 Ash McCafferty, 10-149 Tom Godson
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 20-10-3-41, Daniel McDonald 6-1-0-18, Simon Ogilvie 25-12-4-43, Mohomed Feshal 9-5-1-6, Joshua Pegg 14.5-5-2-28, Manjula De Zoysa 4-3-0-2, Darcy Aitken 3-1-0-7
