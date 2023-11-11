Remembrance Day 2023: Ballarat pauses to honour the fallen

When the guns went silent on November 11, 1918, about 800 of the roughly 4000 Ballarat men who left for war had been killed.
World War I, at that point Australia's bloodiest conflict, was remembered as "the war to end all wars".
Remembrance Day was the day used the mark the end of the conflict, which would become eclipsed by an even deadlier conflict in the proceeding decades.
On Saturday, November 11, Ballarat community members gathered around the cenotaph on Sturt Street to pay their respects to those 800 killed and the many others who paid the ultimate price in conflicts before and after.
Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass was one of the attendees and said he was proud of the many young faces seen at the service.
"Today's service was really tremendous. It was good to see a nice crowd and to see young ones around, turning up on a cold day," Mr Douglass said.
"It is very important to introduce the younger ones to the service, as one day they are going to be the ones running the show."
Remembrance Day 2023 also marked 50 years since Australia's official withdrawal from the Vietnam War.
Mr Douglass said during his involvement in the RSL he had interacted with many Vietnam veterans, and experienced a change in the way the veterans had been treated when they returned home.
"I remember the Vietnam War very well, and the way they were treated when they came home was absolutely disgusting. Including, I must admit, the RSL, they shunned them as aswell," Mr Douglass said.
"It took quite a few years for them to be accepted into the RSL."
Chris Ducardus was one of many former soldiers in attendance at Saturday's event, having served 20 years in the regular army and nine in the reserves in Ballarat.
He said his career in the military had taken him all across Australia, where he held roles as a field engineer, driver, fireman and clerk administrator.
"Only the funny was is that I actually joined the army as a musician," Mr Ducardus said.
"When I joined, the army had gotten rid of all of the corps bands and just had command bands, so they had about 200 musos too many.
"I was 18 and had just finished all of my recruit training, I had no idea what I wanted to do, so I chose the corps transfer and went across to engineers."
Mr Ducardus was medically discharged from the army in 2000, and held several roles with the Ballarat RSL including vice-president.
More recently, while getting help with his own veteran's compensation claim, Mr Ducardus under took training to become an advocate for veterans wanting to make a claim.
He said the role was about understanding the various legislations which provide support and compensation for veterans.
Another attendee, Terry Green, also served with engineer corps, from 1975 to 1990.
"That was as a combat engineer, building bridges and clearing minefields, things like that," Mr Green said.
"I moved everywhere in Australia, you move at the drop of a hat. One minute you are here the next you are in New Guinea."
Mr Green was wearing both his and his father's medals to the Remembrance Day ceremony.
His father had started his military career as an aircraft fitter with the RAF, where he was involved in the World War Two Battle of Milne Bay.
Mr Green now spends his time as an appeals officer at the Ballarat RSL, providing trays to purchase memorial pins to fundraise ahead of ANZAC and Remembrance Day ceremonies.
"It is important we remember our fallen comrades. It is important that we pay respects, especially to the people who serve now," Mr Green said.
"We have to remember what they have done for us. That is the main thing. It is respect. It is an honour and a privilege to be involved in this type of thing."
